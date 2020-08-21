Log in
The Andersons, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter

08/21/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of 17.5 cents ($0.175) per share payable on October 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2020.

This is The Andersons' 96th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996. There are approximately 33.0 million common shares outstanding.

About The Andersons, Inc.
Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-declares-cash-dividend-for-the-fourth-quarter-301116419.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
