THE ANDERSONS, INC.

The Andersons, Inc. : to Release Third Quarter Results on November 2

10/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen over the phone, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 5175137). To watch the webcast, go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k9hpyhef and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of www.andersonsinc.com.

About The Andersons, Inc.
Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, ethanol, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-to-release-third-quarter-results-on-november-2-301395685.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
