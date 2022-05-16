Log in
THE ANDERSONS, INC.

(ANDE)
The Andersons to Present at BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

05/16/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
MAUMEE, Ohio, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that it will present at the BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine and President of Trade and Processing Bill Krueger will speak at the conference at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The Andersons presentation will be webcast live at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/tQGJFD1RSKvBgNcpy8HAXU. A recording will also be available for a short time at the same location.  

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-to-present-at-bmo-global-farm-to-market-conference-301547422.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
