The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 25, 2024

The board of directors of The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited meeting held on May 25, 2024, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 25, 2024, recommended a dividend of INR 2.00 (20%) per share on the 84,971,600 Nos. of Equity Shares (Face Value of INR 10) of the company for the

year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the upcoming 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on July 6, 2024. The register of Members and Share Transfer books will be closed from June 29, 2024 to July 6, 2024 (both days inclusive).