The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 25, 2024 at 05:01 am EDT

The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 2,784.58 million compared to INR 1,624.36 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,851.96 million compared to INR 1,683.79 million a year ago. Net income was INR 439.32 million compared to INR 60.25 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.17 compared to INR 0.71 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.17 compared to INR 0.71 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 5.17 compared to INR 0.71 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 5.17 compared to INR 0.71 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was INR 7,886.74 million compared to INR 6,829.82 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 8,140.91 million compared to INR 7,016.61 million a year ago. Net income was INR 634.05 million compared to INR 204.08 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.46 compared to INR 2.4 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.46 compared to INR 2.4 a year ago.