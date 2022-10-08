Advanced search
07:52aAnup Engineering : Appointment
PU
08/09Transcript : The Anup Engineering Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09The Anup Engineering Limited Approves Dividend for the Year 2021-22
CI
Anup Engineering : Appointment

10/08/2022 | 07:52am EDT
8th October 2022

To

To,

Department of Corporate Services

Listing Department

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Limited,

Mumbai - 400 001

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No. C/1,

G. Block Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Security Code : 542460

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Security ID : ANUP

Symbol : ANUP

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation changes in key managerial personnel under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Anup Engineering Limited ("ANUP" or "the Company") in its meeting held today i.e. 8th October 2022, has inter alia taken on record/approved the following:

  1. Mr. Rishi Roop Kapoor, Chief Executive officer of the Company, has decided to move into larger role within the Arvind Group to incubate new technologies and business. This shall be effective from 8th October 2022.
  2. Mr. Reginaldo Dsouza, has been appointed as Chief Executive officer of the Company with effective from 8th October 2022.

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, have approved the appointment of Mr. Reginaldo Dsouza as Chief Executive officer of the company.

Relevant details pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations in relation to the change in directors is enclosed as Annexure 1.

You are requested to bring the same to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For The Anup Engineering Limited

Chintankumar

Mahendrabha

i Patel

Digitally signed by Chintankumar Mahendrabhai Patel Date: 2022.10.08 14:33:46 +05'30'

Chintankumar Patel

Company Secretary

Membership No. A29326

THE ANUP ENGINEERING LIMITED

Behind 66 KV Elec. Sub Station, Odhav Road,

CIN: L29306GJ2017PLC099085

Ahmedabad-382 415, Gujarat, India.

F: +91 79 2287 0642 T: +91 79 2287 2823, 2287 0622

E: anup@anupengg.com

Annexure 1

Additional details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations

Resignation of Mr. Rishi Roop Kapoor as CEO of the Company

Sr.

Particulars

Remarks

No.

a)

Name

Mr. Rishi Roop Kapoor

b)

Reason for resignation

To pursue larger role within the

Arvind Group to incubate new

technologies and business.

c)

Date of resignation

w.e.f 08.10.2022

d)

Brief Profile

Not Applicable

(in case of appointment of a Director)

e)

Disclosure of relationship

between

Directors (in case of appointment of a

Director)

For The Anup Engineering Limited

Chintankumar

Mahendrabha

i Patel

Digitally signed by Chintankumar Mahendrabhai Patel Date: 2022.10.08 14:34:04 +05'30'

Chintankumar Patel

Company Secretary

Membership No. A29326

THE ANUP ENGINEERING LIMITED

Behind 66 KV Elec. Sub Station, Odhav Road,

CIN: L29306GJ2017PLC099085

Ahmedabad-382 415, Gujarat, India.

F: +91 79 2287 0642 T: +91 79 2287 2823, 2287 0622

E: anup@anupengg.com

Appointment of Mr. Reginaldo Dsouza as Chief Executive officer of the Company

Sr. No.

Particulars

Remarks

a)

Name

Mr. Reginaldo Dsouza

b)

Reason for appointment

Mr. Reginaldo Dsouza appointed as CEO of the

c)

Date of appointment

d)

Term of appointment

company. Based on the recommendation of

the Nomination & Remuneration Committee,

the Board of Directors have approved the

appointment of Mr. Reginaldo Dsouza as CEO

of the Company with effect from 8th October

2022.

e)

Brief Profile

Mr. Reginaldo is a 1997 batch Mechanical

Engineer and a PGPX from Great Lakes

Institute, Chennai. In his career spanning 25

years, he has held multiple roles at Godrej

and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited.

Reginaldo comes with strong experience

around sales and marketing, operations and

supply chain, information technology and

business excellence for the process

equipment division of Godrej. In his last role,

he was leading the Sales and Marketing,

Estimations and IT functions for the business.

He has proven P&L experience and was

responsible for leading the new business

initiatives at Godrej.

f)

Disclosure of relationship

Not Applicable

between Directors (in case of

appointment of a Director)

For The Anup Engineering Limited

Chintankum ar Mahendrabh ai Patel

Digitally signed by Chintankumar Mahendrabhai Patel Date: 2022.10.08 14:34:18 +05'30'

Chintankumar Patel

Company Secretary

Membership No. A29326

THE ANUP ENGINEERING LIMITED

Behind 66 KV Elec. Sub Station, Odhav Road,

CIN: L29306GJ2017PLC099085

Ahmedabad-382 415, Gujarat, India.

F: +91 79 2287 0642 T: +91 79 2287 2823, 2287 0622

E: anup@anupengg.com

Disclaimer

Anup Engineering Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2022 11:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
