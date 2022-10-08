Anup Engineering : Appointment

8th October 2022 To To, Department of Corporate Services Listing Department BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Limited, Mumbai - 400 001 Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Plot No. C/1, G. Block Bandra - Kurla Complex, Security Code : 542460 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Security ID : ANUP

Symbol : ANUP

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation changes in key managerial personnel under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of The Anup Engineering Limited ("ANUP" or "the Company") in its meeting held today i.e. 8th October 2022, has inter alia taken on record/approved the following:

Mr. Rishi Roop Kapoor, Chief Executive officer of the Company, has decided to move into larger role within the Arvind Group to incubate new technologies and business. This shall be effective from 8 th October 2022. Mr. Reginaldo Dsouza, has been appointed as Chief Executive officer of the Company with effective from 8 th October 2022.

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, have approved the appointment of Mr. Reginaldo Dsouza as Chief Executive officer of the company.

Relevant details pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations in relation to the change in directors is enclosed as Annexure 1.

You are requested to bring the same to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For The Anup Engineering Limited