Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs Mfg : Board Of Directors-(MBED)-2023-04-02

THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DRUGS MFG. CO. AM 11:13:06 2023-04-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 02-04-2023 11:13:06 AM

Subject: Appointment of Board Member ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of THE ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO. on ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ

the meeting held on 30-03-2023 has appointed Mr./Mrs. ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﻱﺮﻳﺎﻤﻋ ﻩﺩﺎﺤﺷ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﻔﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ 2023-03-30

Mofeed Mahmoud Amaire as board member. . ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the new ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺭ

director whose appointment shall be presented for ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ

endorsement by the shareholders at the next Annual .ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

General Assembly meeting

Date of Appointment: 30-03-2023 2023-03-30 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ