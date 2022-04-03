Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs Mfg. PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBED   JO4120911014

THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. PLC

(MBED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs Mfg : G.A (MBED) 2022 04 03

04/03/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.

Date: 03-04-2022 10:38:51 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 10:38:51 2022-04-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO. cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 14-04-2022 at Zoom to discuss the following matters:

ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 28-03-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-03-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ (-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

Vote on the board of directors to distribute 8% of the capital to the two

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺖﻳﻮﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %8

THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.

mailers

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

Any other matters that the General Assembly proposes to include on the agenda in accordance with the provisions of Article (171) of the Companies Lawﺭ

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (171) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Rana Omari

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Rana Omari :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Mobedco-Vet - The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs Manufacturing Co. PSC published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 08:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. PLC
04:14aARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS M : G.a (mbed) 2022 04 03
PU
03/31ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS M : G.a (mbed) 2022 03 31
PU
03/10The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs Mfg. PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
03/10ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS M : Trading (MBED) 2022 03 10
PU
03/08ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS M : Disclosure (MBED) 2022 03 08
PU
01/31ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS M : Trading (MBED) 2022 01 31
PU
01/31ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS M : Board Of Directors Decision-(MBED)-2022-01-31
PU
01/26ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS M : Trading (MBED) 2022 01 26
PU
01/23ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS M : Trading (MBED) 2022 01 23
PU
01/19ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS M : Trading (MBED) 2022 01 19
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22,6 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net income 2021 3,55 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
Net cash 2021 0,78 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 34,4 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. PLC
Duration : Period :
The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs Mfg. PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Aqil Salim Oweis General Manager & Executive Director
Ahmad Jamal Ahmad Al-Khatib Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Bassam Ahmad Ibrahim Lahlouh Chairman
Asaad Daoud Ibrahim Al-Disi Independent Non-Executive Director
Mahmoud Yousef Mahmoud Abu Khazneh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. PLC-4.58%48
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.69.74%25 350
ICL GROUP LTD27.39%15 362
PJSC PHOSAGRO26.22%11 215
UPL LIMITED4.59%7 857
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.30.73%7 401