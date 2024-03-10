THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY
ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
DRUGS MFG. CO.
AM 09:33:27 2024-03-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 10-03-2024 09:33:27 AM
ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Distributing Dividends
THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
announces that its Board of Directors approved on 09-03-
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2024-03-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ
2024 the recommendation to the company's general
-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ
assembly to:-
ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ
Distributing cash dividends equal to 10% of the
16500000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
company's paid in capital 16500000 to shareholders
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Rana Al Omari
Rana Al Omari :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
This decision is subject to the company's General
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ
Assembly Approval
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mobedco-Vet - The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs Manufacturing Co. PSC published this content on 10 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2024 06:44:09 UTC.