THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY

ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DRUGS MFG. CO.

AM 09:33:27 2024-03-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 10-03-2024 09:33:27 AM

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Distributing Dividends

THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

announces that its Board of Directors approved on 09-03-

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2024-03-09 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺬﺨﺘُﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺗﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ

2024 the recommendation to the company's general

-:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺻﻮﺘﻟﺍ

assembly to:-

ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺘﺑ

Distributing cash dividends equal to 10% of the

16500000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻉﻮﻓﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

company's paid in capital 16500000 to shareholders

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Rana Al Omari

Rana Al Omari :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

This decision is subject to the company's General

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻊﻀﺨﻳ

Assembly Approval

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mobedco-Vet - The Arab Pesticides & Veterinary Drugs Manufacturing Co. PSC published this content on 10 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2024 06:44:09 UTC.