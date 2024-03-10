THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY
ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
DRUGS MFG. CO.
AM 09:54:16 2024-03-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 10-03-2024 09:54:16 AM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: The date of the ordinary general assembly
meeting
Please be kindly informed that the Board of Directors has
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ
decided to hold the regular annual general assembly
ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻴﺳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
meeting of our company, which will be held on Sunday,
ﺮﺒﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024/4/21 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
April 21, 2024, at eleven in the morning, via video and
.ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ
electronic communication. We will provide you with an
ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﺭﻮﻓ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﺑ ﻢﻛﺩﻭﺰﻧ ﻑﻮﺳﻭ
. ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
invitation to the meeting upon the approval of the
Companies Controller.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Rana Al Omari
Rana Al Omari :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
