Arab Pesticides and Veterinary Drugs Manufacturing Company PSC (Mobedco-Vet) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that manufactures agricultural pesticides, public health pesticides, and veterinary medicine. Its Products are structured into two main divisions: The Veterinary Drug products division includes antibiotics, vitamins, anticoccidials, anthelmintics, disinfectants, expectorant, ectoparasiticides, feed additives, mold inhibitors, injectable solutions and beta-lactam injectable suspension, and the Agrochemical products division includes insecticides, acaricide, nematicide, fungicide, herbicide, public health insecticides, rodenticide, summer oil, fly bait and insecticide aerosol. The Company exports its products to over 30 countries in Eastern Europe, North and Central Africa, among others. The Company's subsidiaries include Indimaj for Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries and Saudi Delta Company for Chemical Industries.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals