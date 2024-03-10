THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY

ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DRUGS MFG. CO.

AM 09:54:16 2024-03-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 10-03-2024 09:54:16 AM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: The date of the ordinary general assembly

meeting

Please be kindly informed that the Board of Directors has

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ

decided to hold the regular annual general assembly

ﺪﺣﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻴﺳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍﻭ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

meeting of our company, which will be held on Sunday,

ﺮﺒﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺎﺣﺎﺒﺻ ﺮﺸﻋ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2024/4/21 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

April 21, 2024, at eleven in the morning, via video and

.ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ

electronic communication. We will provide you with an

ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺔﻓﻮﻄﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﺭﻮﻓ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﺑ ﻢﻛﺩﻭﺰﻧ ﻑﻮﺳﻭ

. ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

invitation to the meeting upon the approval of the

Companies Controller.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Rana Al Omari

Rana Al Omari :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

