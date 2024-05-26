THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.

Company's Name: THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY

ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DRUGS MFG. CO.

PM 03:29:56 2024-05-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 23-05-2024 03:29:56 PM

ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Announcing the distribution of dividends to

shareh

Dividend distribution announcement Dear shareholders

ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﻼﻋﺇ

of the Arab Company for the Manufacture of Pesticides

ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﺴﻳ ﺖﻓ -ﻮﻛﺪﻴﺒﻣ ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ

and Veterinary Medicines, Mbedco-Vt The Arab Company

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ

for the Manufacture of Pesticides and Veterinary

ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺇ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻡﻼﺘﺳﻹ ﻡﺍﺮﻜﻟﺍ

Medicines is pleased to invite our honorable shareholders

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ ﻦﻣ 2024/5/27 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺡﺎﺒﺻ ﻦﻣ

to receive their cash dividends for the year 2023, as of

ﻊﻤﺠﻣ -ﻦﻣﺎﺜﻟﺍﻭ ﻊﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺑﺎﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻫﺯ ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﺋﺎﻜﻟﺍ

Monday morning, corresponding to 5/27/2024, from the

ﻢﻗﺭ ﻒﺗﺎﻫ 507 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺐﺘﻜﻣ ﺲﻣﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﻄﻟﺍ -ﻲﻨﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ

company's offices located on Zahran Street between the

ﻦﻣ ﻢﻬﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻡﻼﺘﺳﺈﺑ ﻦﻴﺒﻏﺍﺮﻠﻟﻭ .0797772191 -5354191/2

seventh and eighth circles - Al-Husseini Complex - fifth

ﻢﻗﺭ ﻒﺗﺎﻫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺎﺑ ﺎﻘﺒﺴﻣ ﻖﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻨﻳﺪﻣ

floor, Office No. 507, Tel. No. 2/5354191 - 0797772191.

ﻡﺎﺴﺑ .ﺩ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ .0797770787 - 027395195

For those wishing to receive their profits from the city of

ﺡﻮﻠﺤﻟ

Irbid, please coordinate in advance by calling phone

number 027395195 - 0797770787. Chairman of Board of

Directors Dr.. Bassam Lahlouh

27-05-2024

27-05-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

