THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY DRUGS MFG. CO.
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: THE ARAB PESTICIDES & VETERINARY
ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻷﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
DRUGS MFG. CO.
PM 03:29:56 2024-05-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 23-05-2024 03:29:56 PM
ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﻼﻋﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Announcing the distribution of dividends to
shareh
Dividend distribution announcement Dear shareholders
ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﻼﻋﺇ
of the Arab Company for the Manufacture of Pesticides
ﺔﻴﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺮﺴﻳ ﺖﻓ -ﻮﻛﺪﻴﺒﻣ ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ
and Veterinary Medicines, Mbedco-Vt The Arab Company
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻳﺮﻄﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺩﻻﺍﻭ ﺕﺍﺪﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ
for the Manufacture of Pesticides and Veterinary
ﺍﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺇ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻋ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻡﻼﺘﺳﻹ ﻡﺍﺮﻜﻟﺍ
Medicines is pleased to invite our honorable shareholders
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﺗﺎﻜﻣ ﻦﻣ 2024/5/27 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻨﺛﻻﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺡﺎﺒﺻ ﻦﻣ
to receive their cash dividends for the year 2023, as of
ﻊﻤﺠﻣ -ﻦﻣﺎﺜﻟﺍﻭ ﻊﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺑﺎﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻫﺯ ﻉﺭﺎﺷ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﺋﺎﻜﻟﺍ
Monday morning, corresponding to 5/27/2024, from the
ﻢﻗﺭ ﻒﺗﺎﻫ 507 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺐﺘﻜﻣ ﺲﻣﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﻄﻟﺍ -ﻲﻨﻴﺴﺤﻟﺍ
company's offices located on Zahran Street between the
ﻦﻣ ﻢﻬﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻡﻼﺘﺳﺈﺑ ﻦﻴﺒﻏﺍﺮﻠﻟﻭ .0797772191 -5354191/2
seventh and eighth circles - Al-Husseini Complex - fifth
ﻢﻗﺭ ﻒﺗﺎﻫ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻹﺎﺑ ﺎﻘﺒﺴﻣ ﻖﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ ﺪﺑﺭﺍ ﺔﻨﻳﺪﻣ
floor, Office No. 507, Tel. No. 2/5354191 - 0797772191.
ﻡﺎﺴﺑ .ﺩ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ .0797770787 - 027395195
For those wishing to receive their profits from the city of
ﺡﻮﻠﺤﻟ
Irbid, please coordinate in advance by calling phone
number 027395195 - 0797770787. Chairman of Board of
Directors Dr.. Bassam Lahlouh
27-05-2024
27-05-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Rana Al Omari
Rana Al Omari :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
