The summer of Joe heats up with new challenges, opportunities, and love.

Men’s Journal, the digital magazine that inspires readers to live their most adventurous lives, announces actor and reality TV host Joe Manganiello as the cover star and feature profile for its summer 2024 issue. Available to readers on July 16, 2024, the in-depth interview details Manganiello’s new ventures and commitment to himself.

“Joe Manganiello embodies the spirit of Men’s Journal,” said Matt Allyn, editorial director of Men’s Journal. “He thrives on adventure, prioritizes his well-being, and embraces challenges head-on. We know our audience will be inspired by his journey.”

In this summer edition, Manganiello sets the record straight on his new reality television show “Deal or No Deal Island,” his new relationship, and smashing personal records at 47 years old.

“Deal or No Deal Island,” a high-stakes reality spin-off from “Deal or No Deal,” sees contestants compete for more than $200 million in prize money hidden across a private Caribbean Island. After finishing season one with more than 4.6 million viewers across multiple platforms, Manganiello returns to film season two as both host and executive producer.

Manganiello remains focused on the future, embracing new opportunities both personal and professional. To read Manganiello’s feature story, visit Mensjournal.com.

About Men’s Journal

Men’s Journal launched in 1992 to inspire readers to live their most adventurous lives. Today our team of editors and writers continue that mission through long-form storytelling and daily coverage of travel, gear, health and fitness, food and drink, and style. Whether you want to find an under-the-radar island vacation, seek the best whiskeys in the world, or build strength ready for any challenge, we have the expert advice and insight to make it happen.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and Athlon Sports to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at Thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

