The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN) (the “Company” or “The Arena Group”), a technology and media company that transforms more than 265 brands, including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade Media (“Parade”), Men’s Journal, and HubPages, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 following the close of the market.

Ross Levinsohn, The Arena Group’s Chief Executive Officer; Doug Smith, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Kraft, Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the quarterly results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

To access the call, interested parties should use one of the below links:

Webcast link for interested listeners: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/feqbkch6

Dial-in registration participant call link: https://tinyurl.com/Arenq3

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and HubPages to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

