Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader Are Revealed as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 Cover Models

The 2023 Issue Celebrates 28 Powerful and Beautiful Women, Featuring Padma Lakshmi, LSU superstars athletes Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese, newcomers Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Ellie Thumann and Madisin Rian, Alongside Former Cover Models Yumi Nu, Camille Kostek, Hailey Clauson, Leyna Bloom and more

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit today announced this year’s cover models, featuring Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader. Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador, Fox was photographed by Greg Swales, Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai and Nader was photographed by James Macari.

The 2023 issue features some of the industry’s most powerful women of today. Coming off the successful launches of Pay With Change, a first-of-its-kind advertising mandate that only allows brands driving gender equality forward to be featured in print, across their digital footprint, and The Swimfluence Network, an inclusive digital community for individuals to connect, the 2023 issue continues to break boundaries and act as a catalyst for change within the industry. From entrepreneurs to mothers, models, activists, athletes and everything in between, the issue represents some of the most inspiring women.

“Our goal with the 2023 issue is to continue to evoke captivating and thought-provoking conversations,” said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief. “While the industry wavers on its arbitrary notion of beauty, our issue has stayed the course, showcasing the women of today, the women shaping the future. This year, we’re featuring an extremely diverse group of women starting with our cover models, who are collectively the most unapologetic women from different walks of life who continue to forge their own paths on their own terms.”

“Martha Stewart is a legend. The definition of a great female entrepreneur who built a dynasty against insurmountable odds. Megan Fox is a superwoman with superpowers. She’s intelligent, boundary-breaking and strong, fighting against the constant objectification she’s endured from the industry. Kim Petras is an inspiration to us all. As a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, a beacon of inspiration for the trans and LGBTQ+ community, she empowers and encourages her followers simply through her talent and perseverance. And Brooks Nader, who started her modeling career through our Swim Search program, has been such an amazing part of our brand and has proven to the world through her hard work and dedication that she is a force to be reckoned with. These women, alongside our other models, refuse to allow themselves to be limited by existing societal norms and are incredible examples on how to harness talent, passion, persistence, perseverance, fortitude, curiosity and unabashed desire to evolve.”

This year’s SI Swimsuit roster, in addition to cover models Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader, includes: Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Duckie Thot, Georgina Burke, Hailey Clauson, Jasmine Sanders, Kamie Crawford, Katie Austin, Leyna Bloom, Lorena Durán, Marquita Pring, Olivia Ponton, Padma Lakshmi and Yumi Nu; rookies Ellie Thumann, Jennifer Atilémile, Lauren Chan, Madisin Rian, Mady Dewey, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Nicole Williams English and Sixtine; and college athletes Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese from LSU.

This year’s issue was shot in Dominica, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Accommodations were provided by InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa and Jungle Bay Dominica in Dominica, Casa de Campo Resort and Villas, and Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas in the Dominican Republic and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort in Puerto Rico.

To celebrate the launch of the issue, SI Swimsuit, in partnership with Hard Rock, will be hosting a series of events from May 18 through May 21. The festivities will kick off in New York City at the Hard Rock Hotel New York and then at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fla., with a concert at Hard Rock Live by Grammy Award winner Kim Petras. The Hard Rock Hotel pool will be transformed into Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island, where guests can enjoy interactive photo moments, meet and greets with SI Swimsuit models, beauty and wellness activations, freebies and more. Sponsors for the event beyond Hard Rock include 19 Crimes, Completely Bare, DIBS Beauty, Electric Picks, Gorjana, Knix, Monica Hansen Beachwear, Mystic Tan, Norvell, Paradocs, SUNFLOW and Vince Camuto. This marks the third year SI Swimsuit and Hard Rock have joined forces to host the annual issue’s launch event. For more information on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island, visit swimsuit.si.com.

ABOUT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, food, style and beauty.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005625/en/