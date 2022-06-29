Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AREN   US0400441095

THE ARENA GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(AREN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12 2022-06-29 pm EDT
8.725 USD   -19.36%
01:31pThe Arena Group Appoints Miles Stiverson General Manager of Lifestyle
BU
06/13ARENA : June 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
06/09The Arena Group Names Chris Pirrone as Senior Vice President/General Manager of Sports
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Arena Group Appoints Miles Stiverson General Manager of Lifestyle

06/29/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Anchored By Parade.com, Company Plans to Expand Portfolio of Lifestyle Brands

Miles S. Headshot For Newswire

Today, The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) (the “Company” or “The Arena Group”) named Miles Stiverson as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lifestyle to oversee operations, strategy and growth for the Company’s Lifestyle brands, anchored by Parade.com. The Arena Group will expand its portfolio of entertainment, home, health and wellness brands, collectively known as the Parade Lifestyle Group, with high-growth initiatives planned for 2022 and following rapid revenue and gross profit growth, validating its proprietary playbook and technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005788/en/

The Arena Group named Miles Stiverson as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lifestyle. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Arena Group named Miles Stiverson as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Lifestyle. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the newly created role, Stiverson will build out Parade.com’s entertainment, wellness, food, travel and other verticals while managing partnerships, product and site launches, and new acquisitions for the Lifestyle vertical. According to Comscore, Parade Lifestyle Group reached 33.6 million unique visitors in May 2022, with Parade.com accounting for 13.6 million visitors and averaging 14 million visitors in the last six months.

Stiverson brings over 16 years of experience as General Manager with respected brands like People.com and the Travel vertical at Dotdash Meredith and as Digital Director for Travel + Leisure and Allure.com. In five years with Travel + Leisure, he led the expansion of the publication’s digital audience by 289%. Throughout his career, Stiverson has driven diverse digital revenue streams – from editorial and social sponsorships to a robust eCommerce business.

“Miles is an accomplished innovator, operator and strategic thinker who brings a highly relevant background in lifestyle and entertainment to our newest Arena," said Rob Barrett, President of Media for The Arena Group.

For a complete list of current openings with The Arena Group, please visit https://thearenagroup.net/careers/.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with powerful journalism and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With powerful technology, editorial expertise, data management, and marketing savvy, the transformative company enables brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet and Parade to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

About Parade Media

Parade Media develops and distributes premium content across digital, mobile, video, and print platforms. Its brands include Parade, Relish, and Spry Living. Based in Nashville, Tennessee and New York, the company also creates custom content for major brand clients and retailers. Visit us at parademediagroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Income Statement Evolution
