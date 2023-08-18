Tripp Adds To High-Performance Team and Company, Overseeing Talent and Culture Strategy

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN) (the “Company” or “The Arena Group”), a technology platform and media company home to more than 265 brands, including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and HubPages, announced today the appointment of Grady Tripp as Senior Vice President, People. As the Company continues to experience significant growth in its workforce, annual revenue, and brand portfolio, the addition of Tripp will accelerate the Company’s efforts of embedding a robust diversity, equity, and inclusion framework throughout the organization.

“Grady’s expertise in cultivating positive and inspiring corporate cultures will be instrumental in continuing The Arena Group’s growth by attracting and retaining a diverse and empowered workforce,” said Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group. “This strategic hire underscores our belief in cultivating an inclusive environment that celebrates individual differences in all forms, encourages collaboration, and harnesses the proven power of diverse perspectives.”

Tripp brings a wealth of experience spanning two decades in human resources, diversity and inclusion leadership, change management, and business transformation across multiple industries including media, life sciences, consumer goods, and international management consulting. In this critical role, Tripp will lead the development and execution of comprehensive DE&I strategies across the company focusing on talent acquisition and retention, organizational values and culture, leadership development and succession planning, employee experience, and more.

Over the last three years, The Arena Group expanded its workforce by 47% while delivering robust annual revenue growth from $53.3 million in 2019 to $220.9 million in 2022. The Company doubled its verticals in 2022 through organic and inorganic growth, including acquiring Parade, Men’s Journal, Fexy Studios, and the Adventure Network.

In July 2023, The Arena Group collectively ranked #42 on Comscore’s Top 100 Properties, up from #86 in May 2021, and reached nearly 90 million monthly consumers according to Comscore. Verticals of The Arena Group reached the following total audience and Comscore category rankings in July 2023:

Sports Illustrated Media Group: #2 in Sports, 56 million unique visitors

The Arena Group - Lifestyle Media: #9 in Lifestyles, 39.4 million unique visitors (inclusive of Parade and Men’s Journal Lifestyle Media Groups)

TheStreet Finance Media Group: #10 in Business/Finance News, 21.8 million unique visitors

Source: ComScore MMx MultiPlatform, Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, U.S, July 2023

Source: ComScore MMx MultiPlatform, Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, US, May 2021-2023

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN) is an innovative technology platform and media company with a proven cutting-edge playbook that transforms media brands. Our unified technology platform empowers creators and publishers with tools to publish and monetize their content, while also leveraging quality journalism of anchor brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade,Men’s Journal, and HubPages to build their businesses. The company aggregates content across a diverse portfolio of over 265 brands, reaching over 100 million users monthly. Visit us at thearenagroup.net and discover how we are revolutionizing the world of digital media.

