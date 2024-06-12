THE AZEK COMPANY INC.

POLICY ON HUMAN RIGHTS

The AZEK Company Inc. ("AZEK") is committed to protecting and advancing human rights in accordance with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labor Organization's Fundamental Conventions. At AZEK, we recognize that companies have an important role to play in promoting human rights and urge our partners and suppliers to uphold these same principles within their own organizations. We contribute to the fulfillment of human rights through compliance with laws and regulations wherever we operate, as well as through our policies and programs. Our policy on human rights is reinforced in our employment, ethics and procurement policies, which are designed to promote, protect and respect human rights within AZEK and across our partners and suppliers. Additionally, our commitment to comply with all human rights laws is also captured in our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which should be read in conjunction with our policy on human rights.

Our guidelines include:

Commitment to complying with child labor laws and laws prohibiting any form of forced, bonded or indentured labor.

Commitment to fair working hours in compliance with all applicable local laws, regulations and/or local customs regarding maximum working hours and overtime.

Commitment to paying living wages based on where our employees are located.

Providing a healthy and safe working environment.

Promoting equal opportunity of all employees and applicants regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin ancestry, pregnancy status, gender, marital status, medical condition, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or any other category protected by law.

Protecting the rights of minority groups, including indigenous populations, and women.

Maintaining work environments free from any form of harassment and a dedication to the prevention of harassment in the workplace.

Protecting individual privacy.

Providing compensation and benefits that are competitive and comply with applicable laws for minimum wages, overtime hours and mandated benefits.

Encouraging open communication between management and employees.

We will continue to evaluate and review how best to strengthen our approach to addressing human rights, including labor rights. We believe that while it is primarily the role of government to safeguard human rights, we also believe that AZEK can help promote respect for human rights through the example of our actions and our values. We expect the same from our partners and suppliers. For more information regarding what AZEK expects from its suppliers, please see AZEK's Supplier Code of Conduct.

AZEK's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors will periodically review this policy and amend it as appropriate. Nothing in this policy says or implies that a contract exists between us and our employees or that participation in this program is a guarantee of continued employment with The AZEK Company Inc.