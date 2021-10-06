Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The AZEK Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZEK   US05478C1053

THE AZEK COMPANY INC.

(AZEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AZEK : Weyerhaeuser Distribution Expands AZEK® Portfolio To Texas Market - PDF

10/06/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEYERHAEUSER DISTRIBUTION EXPANDS AZEK® PORTFOLIO

TO TEXAS MARKET

CHICAGO and SEATTLE, October 6, 2021 - The AZEK® Company (NYSE: AZEK) and Weyerhaeuser

Company (NYSE: WY) today announced an expansion of Weyerhaeuser's product portfolio with AZEK Building Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of The AZEK Company. Weyerhaeuser plans to expand its full line product offering of low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable TimberTech® Outdoor Living products and AZEK® Exteriors' products throughout the Texas market through its Dallas and Houston distribution centers.

"We're excited to expand our offerings and introduce AZEK Exteriors and TimberTech premium outdoor living products to our Texas customers," said Amy Warren, director of business process and development for Weyerhaeuser Distribution. "Our relationship with AZEK is based on shared values of quality, sustainability and innovation. These mutual commitments will serve and bring added value to our customers."

With innovative technology at its core, the TimberTech Outdoor Living and AZEK Exteriors portfolio of products provides customers with a range of high-performance,low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable alternatives to wood with sophisticated, natural aesthetics. Products come in a range of styles and are all supported by industry-leading warranties.

With this portfolio expansion, AZEK Building Products and Weyerhaeuser will partner across 13 distribution centers throughout the United States.

"Our expanded partnership with Weyerhaeuser Distribution is an exciting step forward in bolstering AZEK Building Products' presence across the central United States," said Joe Ochoa, president of AZEK's Residential Segment. "We look forward to growing our partnership with a company that is known for their dependability and steadfast commitment to their customers and communities. We are positive this partnership will continue to bring value to everyone involved."

For more information on AZEK Building Products, visit TimberTech.comand AZEKexteriors.com.

For more information on Weyerhaeuser Distribution, visit Weyerhaeuser.com/Distribution.

###

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®. Consistently recognized as a market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK's portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting,eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 1,700 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered

in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho.

About Weyerhaeuser Company

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on

a sustainablebasis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood productsin North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more

at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

Weyerhaeuser Media Contact:

AZEK Media Contact:

Matthew Schemp

Amy Widdowson

(253) 475-3333

(650) 597-7132

Matthew.Schemp@weyerhaeuser.com

AZEKquestions@zenogroup.com

Disclaimer

AZEK Company Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 17:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
01:46pAZEK : Weyerhaeuser Distribution Expands AZEK® Portfolio To Texas Market - PDF
PU
10/04AZEK : Samara Toole Joins The AZEK Company As Chief Marketing Officer
BU
10/04The AZEK Company Inc. Appoints Samara Toole as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
09/20AZEK CO INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/03INSIDER SELL : Azek Co
MT
08/13AZEK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operatio..
AQ
08/13AZEK : RBC Boosts Price Target on AZEK to $54 From $52, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08/12SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Stuck Near Flatline Thursday
MT
08/12AZEK : Continued Strong Sales Growth and Demand Environment; Phase 2 of Capacity Expansion..
PU
08/12AZEK CO INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 163 M - -
Net income 2021 87,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 577 M 5 577 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 663
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The AZEK Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 36,02 $
Average target price 52,93 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesse G. Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter G. Clifford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary E. Hendrickson Chairman
Michelle Kasson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bobby Gentile Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE AZEK COMPANY INC.-6.32%5 577
SAINT-GOBAIN52.11%35 467
ASSA ABLOY AB23.51%31 860
MASCO CORPORATION1.93%13 809
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.7.57%12 714
TREX COMPANY, INC.22.37%11 983