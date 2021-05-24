Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The AZEK Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZEK   US05478C1053

THE AZEK COMPANY INC.

(AZEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AZEK : reg; Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock (Form 8-K)

05/24/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The AZEK® Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Chicago, Ill., May 24, 2021 - The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ('AZEK' or the 'Company') announced today the launch of an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to be offered by certain of its selling stockholders. The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 shares of Class A common stock. AZEK will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from:

Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;

BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or

Jefferies, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance outdoor living and building products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, and is committed to innovation, environmental sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size of the public offering, represent AZEK's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results or events described in this press release will not be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. AZEK does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Amanda Cimaglia

312-809-1093

ir@azekco.com

Media Contact:

Amy Widdowson

(650) 597-7132

AZEKquestions@zenogroup.com

Source: The AZEK Company Inc.

Disclaimer

AZEK Company Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 21:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
05:21pAZEK  : reg; Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock..
PU
05:20pAZEK CO INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
04:56pAZEK  : Announces Public Offering of 15 Million Shares by Selling Stockholders
MT
04:39pAZEK  : reg; Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
05/21AZEK CO INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14AZEK  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/14AZEK  : RBC Raises Price Target on AZEK to $52 From $50, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
05/13AZEK  : Earnings, Revenue Increase in Q2 of Fiscal 2021; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
05/13THE AZEK COMPANY : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13AZEK CO INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 124 M - -
Net income 2021 95,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 71,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 731 M 6 731 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 663
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The AZEK Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,80 $
Last Close Price 43,50 $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jesse G. Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph J. Nicoletti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary E. Hendrickson Chairman
Michelle Kasson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bobby Gentile Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE AZEK COMPANY INC.13.13%6 731
SAINT-GOBAIN46.88%35 582
ASSA ABLOY AB26.67%34 254
MASCO CORPORATION10.45%15 397
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED30.25%14 759
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.20.85%14 357