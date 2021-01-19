Log in
THE AZEK COMPANY INC.

(AZEK)
AZEK : reg; Company Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

01/19/2021 | 05:46pm EST
The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”) announced today the launch of an underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock to be offered by certain of its selling stockholders. The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,625,000 shares of Class A common stock. AZEK will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from:

  • Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;
  • BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or
  • Jefferies, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size of the public offering, represent AZEK’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results or events described in this press release will not be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. AZEK does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Source: The AZEK Company Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 013 M - -
Net income 2021 58,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 109x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 376 M 6 376 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,42x
EV / Sales 2022 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 663
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The AZEK Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 43,07 $
Last Close Price 41,23 $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jesse G. Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary E. Hendrickson Chairman
Bobby Gentile Senior Vice President-Operations
Ralph J. Nicoletti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michelle Kasson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE AZEK COMPANY INC.7.23%6 376
ASSA ABLOY AB3.06%27 638
SAINT-GOBAIN13.73%27 438
MASCO CORPORATION2.11%14 611
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY23.25%13 069
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.3.03%12 270
