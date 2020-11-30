AZEK : reg; Company Expands Their Exterior Offerings with the Launch of Two New Products

The AZEK Company (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK”), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, is proud to announce the newest additions to their innovative line of products. AZEK Shingle Siding with PaintPro® Technology and AZEK Capped Polymer Cladding combine the natural aesthetics of premium wood with the long lasting, low-maintenance durability of PVC.

AZEK Shingle Siding with PaintPro Technology features vertical woodgrain texture, varied-width shingle tabs and true varied-width keyways, giving it the most natural look with a panelized Shingle Siding product on the market today. The line is available in two classic styles—Straight Edge Shingle or Staggered Edge Shingle. Both Straight and Staggered patterns are easily adaptable to complement the entire home exterior allowing for maximum design flexibility. And because each style is made from state-of-the-art proprietary engineered polymer enhanced with AZEK’s revolutionary PaintPro® Technology, the panels are moisture-resistant, accept paint easier and dry faster than ever before. The AZEK Shingle Siding is available nationwide and is backed by the AZEK Limited Lifetime Warranty for residential and a 20-Year Commercial Warranty.

AZEK Capped Polymer Cladding gives homeowners the look of contemporary wood cladding without requiring the constant maintenance that real hardwoods demand. Made with recycled materials and featuring a beautiful woodgrain texture and natural color variations, AZEK Capped Polymer Cladding is the most authentic looking hardwood alternative on the market. Plus, AZEK’s Fade and Stain Warranty will help maintain the rich-authentic wood look for years without the need to paint, seal or stain. The product is available in open-joint square shoulder boards and closed-joint tongue and groove profiles. To ensure maximum design flexibility, each version features multi-width options. Installed as a rainscreen, the system manages water and promotes proper airflow which limits the adverse effects of water on the building envelope. The AZEK Capped Polymer Cladding has the broadest code compliance research report (CCRR) in the industry (types I-VB construction). The product is also backed by the AZEK Limited Lifetime Warranty and a 50-Year Fade and Stain Warranty for residential, and a 30-Year Limited Warranty and 30-Year Fade and Stain Warranty for commercial.

“We are excited and proud to introduce these innovative new products,” said Patrick Barnds, SVP of Product Management. “AZEK Shingle Siding and the AZEK Capped Polymer Cladding offer the most authentic alternatives to painted shingle siding and natural hardwoods. We are confident both of these products will create beautiful, long-lasting and easy to maintain building exteriors.”

