Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after a strong report of U.S. economic growth.

Gross domestic product, the official scorecard for the economy, was revised higher to 5.2% from an initially reported 4.9% rate of growth.

Gold futures rose to their highest prices since August 2020, as a prolonged slide in the dollar has boosted demand for the precious metal, often viewed as an alternative to the greenback.

The London Metal Exchange chalked up a big victory over investors, when a court said the exchange operator was within its rights to cancel trades during a high-profile blowup in the nickel market sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Azek shares rose after the company, which makes composite decking from recycled plastic and wood fibers, reported fiscal fourth-quarter results in excess of Wall Street markers.

