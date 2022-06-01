Log in
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
20.67 USD   -1.90%
05/31The AZEK Company Announces June 2022 Investor Conference Schedule
BU
05/17TRANSCRIPT : The AZEK Company Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference, May-17-2022 08:15 AM
CI
05/13Wedbush Adjusts AZEK's Price Target to $24 From $57, 'in Line With Small Cap Industrials,' Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
The AZEK Company Announces 2022 Investor Day

06/01/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, today announced it will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 starting at 8:30 a.m ET. The agenda will include formal presentations by Jesse Singh, president and CEO, Peter Clifford, executive vice president and CFO, and other members of executive management followed by a live Q&A session.

Investment professionals who wish to attend in person should contact ir@azekco.com, as space is limited. All interested parties can register for a live webcast of the Investor Day presentation by visiting the Investors section of AZEK's website at investors.azekco.com. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 419 M - -
Net income 2022 119 M - -
Net Debt 2022 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 269 M 3 269 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 072
Free-Float 96,1%
Jesse G. Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter G. Clifford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary E. Hendrickson Chairman
Michelle Kasson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daniel E. Boss Vice President-Research & Development
