The AZEK Company Announces 2022 Investor Day

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, today announced it will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 starting at 8:30 a.m ET. The agenda will include formal presentations by Jesse Singh, president and CEO, Peter Clifford, executive vice president and CFO, and other members of executive management followed by a live Q&A session.

Investment professionals who wish to attend in person should contact ir@azekco.com, as space is limited. All interested parties can register for a live webcast of the Investor Day presentation by visiting the Investors section of AZEK's website at investors.azekco.com. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About The AZEK® Company

