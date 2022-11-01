The AZEK® Company Announces New Sustainable Outdoor Living Products, Including Furniture Debut, from TimberTech® and StruXure™

Latest offerings expand AZEK’s high-design, low-maintenance suite of products – all sustainably engineered to last beautifully

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, announces a new suite of offerings from its TimberTech and StruXure brands. These products, which include a debut furniture collection, new decking colors, new railing offerings and a new cabana model, will be available in 2023 and will premiere at the 2022 TimberTech Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions event.

TimberTech introduces the Invite Collection™, low-maintenance outdoor furniture with an emphasis on beauty, longevity, comfort and sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At AZEK, we continue to innovate throughout our portfolio of brands and are committed to revolutionizing the outdoor living industry by providing homeowners with sustainable, high performance and low-maintenance products,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company. “The new offerings from TimberTech and StruXure give homeowners more design options to better reflect their personal style, while beautifying outdoor spaces to create a seamless extension of the home. We are excited to offer a preview of these new products to our distributor, dealer and contractor partners who are attending events being held in conjunction with this year’s TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida.”

The unveiling of these products at the TimberTech Championship will be part of a history-making event for the second year in a row, as it is the first and only tournament in PGA TOUR Champions history with a commitment to achieve Zero-Waste-to-Landfill. The AZEK Company will also be collecting plastic bags from tournament attendees during the week, then processing and turning them into new TimberTech decking.

TimberTech Furniture – The Invite Collection

TimberTech introduces the Invite Collection™, low-maintenance outdoor furniture with an emphasis on beauty, longevity, comfort and sustainability. TimberTech partnered with Loll Designs to craft the Invite Collection, which is comprised of complementary furniture pieces that are the perfect combination of design and engineering and built to last without regular upkeep.

The collection includes the Aside Table, the Lounge Adirondack, the Mingle Bench and the Conversation Table, all made in the USA from a minimum of 25% post-consumer recycled material and available in a range of colors to fit any style preference.

TimberTech Decking – The Landmark Collection™ Extension

New to the Landmark collection is Boardwalk®, an on-trend gray color that resembles hardwoods like aged white oak or cypress as homeowners continue to seek weathered wood aesthetics. This addition was inspired by worn boardwalks on the coast and includes cascading highlights and lowlights that create unique board-to-board variation, as well as a crosscut cathedral grain pattern for a soft, textured look.

The Landmark Collection currently includes three colors – Castle Gate™, American Walnut® and French White Oak®. This collection is part of the TimberTech advanced PVC decking line, using innovative technology to deliver real-wood aesthetics without harming the environment. It is made from approximately 60% recycled materials and takes otherwise landfill-bound trash, like PVC pipes and old vinyl siding, and turns it into beautiful decking that looks good and does good.

TimberTech Decking – The Reserve Collection Extension

The TimberTech Reserve Collection is a composite decking line that enables homeowners to make a bold style statement and add character to their outdoor living space. New to this collection is Reclaimed Chestnut™, a light brown tone that resembles chestnut or white oak with a gray cast that reflects a time-worn patina.

Reclaimed Chestnut was inspired by reclaimed barn wood and includes heavy wire-brushed cathedral grain patterns for a rustic texture.

TimberTech Railing Extensions

TimberTech has refined and expanded its railing portfolio for 2023, making it more design-forward and accessible with stylish and customizable options at a range of different price points.

The Classic Composite Series is a simple railing system with endless design options and will be available in a new color, Matte Black, for the Premier Rail, RadianceRail ® , and Drink Rail collections, as well as all composite posts and composite balusters.

, and Drink Rail collections, as well as all composite posts and composite balusters. Two new performance PVC rail options will be available in 2023 – Statement Rail™ and Pinnacle Rail™. These deliver super-high performance in the form of moisture and UV resistance, as well as aluminum reinforcement and stainless-steel hardware.

Cabana X by StruXure Outdoor

A new outdoor experience by StruXure Outdoor, the Cabana X is the ultimate high-quality, high-tech, ultra-versatile cabana. The Cabana X was designed to be a non-permanent piece of outdoor furniture that goes wherever needed and provides protection from the elements via automated louvers and accessories that deliver both comfort and shelter.

Cabana X offers customizable designs with options such as operable louvers, power outlets, standard and premium finishes, and more. Plus, homeowners can upgrade Cabana X to include smart technology like app-controlled lighting.

“Our portfolio is inspired by the nuanced beauty of nature, made for performance and engineered for the long term,” said Sam Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of The AZEK Company. “Choosing TimberTech decking and railing and StruXure cabanas means homeowners don’t need to worry about the upkeep and maintenance seen with traditional wood and can instead spend more time enjoying their outdoor living spaces for years to come.”

For more information on The AZEK Company and its full product portfolio, visit azekco.com.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to approximately 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

