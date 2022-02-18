Log in
    AZEK   US05478C1053

THE AZEK COMPANY INC.

(AZEK)
The AZEK Company Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

02/18/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The AZEK Company Inc. (the “Company” or “AZEK”) (NYSE: AZEK), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Fireside Chat: 1:50 p.m. (ET)
Participants: Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Peter Clifford, Chief Financial Officer

Barclays Industrial Select Conference
Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Fireside Chat: 1:50 p.m. (ET)
Participants: Peter Clifford, Chief Financial Officer

The Company’s presentation at both conferences will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Company's website, investors.azekco.com. To listen to the presentation, please go to the "Investors" section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly following the conference on our website, and will be accessible for a limited time.

To find additional information about AZEK including the most recent investor presentation please visit investors.azekco.com.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as a market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho.


© Business Wire 2022
