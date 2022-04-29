Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The AZEK Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZEK   US05478C1053

THE AZEK COMPANY INC.

(AZEK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
21.24 USD   -3.80%
04:16pThe AZEK Company Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
BU
04/26The AZEK® Company Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on May 10, 2022
BU
04/25BofA Securities Reinstates AZEK at Neutral With $26 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The AZEK Company Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

04/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The AZEK Company Inc. (the “Company” or “AZEK”) (NYSE: AZEK), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Location: Virtual
Presentation: 8:15am ET
Participants: Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Peter Clifford, Chief Financial Officer

B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022
Location: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA
Presentation: 1:00pm PT
Participants: Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer

The Company’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Company's website, investors.azekco.com. To listen to the presentation, please go to the "Investors" section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly following the conference on our website, and will be accessible for a limited time.

To find additional information about AZEK including the most recent investor presentation please visit investors.azekco.com.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
04:16pThe AZEK Company Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
BU
04/26The AZEK® Company Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Invest..
BU
04/25BofA Securities Reinstates AZEK at Neutral With $26 Price Target
MT
04/25Loop Capital Downgrades AZEK to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $25 From $56
MT
04/22Citigroup Upgrades AZEK to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $30 From $36
MT
04/20JPMorgan Adjusts AZEK's Price Target to $32 from $37, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/12Goldman Sachs Lowers The AZEK Co's Price Target to $31 From $50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/06B. Riley Lowers AZEK's Price Target to $35 from $47, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/06AZEK Forms Polyvinyl Chloride Recycling Alliance With DTG Recycle
MT
04/06The AZEK Company Announces Large-Scale Construction & Demolition (C&D) Recycling Allian..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 401 M - -
Net income 2022 141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 423 M 3 423 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 072
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The AZEK Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22,08 $
Average target price 37,47 $
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesse G. Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter G. Clifford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary E. Hendrickson Chairman
Michelle Kasson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daniel E. Boss Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE AZEK COMPANY INC.-52.25%3 423
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-10.17%30 487
ASSA ABLOY AB-11.62%27 592
MASCO CORPORATION-21.82%12 991
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED0.73%12 975
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-25.36%11 308