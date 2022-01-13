Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The AZEK Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZEK   US05478C1053

THE AZEK COMPANY INC.

(AZEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The AZEK® Company Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on February 3, 2022

01/13/2022 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, and StruXure pergolas, today announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3, 2022. That same day, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

To access the live conference call, please register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/kqzNUoaC. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.azekco.com/events-and-presentations/.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the AZEK website or by dialing (800) 770- 2030 or (647) 362- 9199. The conference ID for the replay is 63923. The replay will be available until 10:59 p.m. (CT) on February 17, 2022.

The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, and StruXure pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho.

For additional information, please visit azekco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
07:32aThe AZEK® Company Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investo..
BU
01/10RBC Lifts Price Target on AZEK to $52 From $51, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/04AZEK : Acquires StruXure Outdoor, Inc. - PDF
PU
01/04AZEK : Acquisition Strengthens AZEK's Position as the Innovation Leader in the Broader Out..
PU
01/04AZEK CO INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04AZEK Acquires Aluminum Manufacturer StruXure Outdoor for Undisclosed Terms
MT
01/04The AZEK Company Acquires StruXure Outdoor, Inc.
BU
2021INSIDER SELL : Azek
MT
2021AZEK Appoints New Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Reinforcing Commit..
BU
2021The AZEK Company Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 368 M - -
Net income 2022 141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 584 M 6 584 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 072
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The AZEK Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE AZEK COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 42,51 $
Average target price 52,80 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesse G. Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter G. Clifford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary E. Hendrickson Chairman
Michelle Kasson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daniel E. Boss Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE AZEK COMPANY INC.-8.07%6 584
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN8.18%40 321
ASSA ABLOY AB-1.27%33 811
MASCO CORPORATION-2.71%16 676
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-5.29%15 546
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-1.96%14 225