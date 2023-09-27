[Must be filled in and submitted to the Company before October 10th, 2023]

To:

THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

19 Stratarchou Alexandrou Papagou Street,

PC 16673,

Voula, Greece

Tel., +30 2109615810,

Email: info@azurselection.com

AUTHORIZATION FOR REPRESENTATION IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF "THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" ON OCTOBER 10TH, 2023

The undersigned shareholder of the company under the tradename "THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" (the "Company")

Full Name / Tradename

Address/Registered seat

ID Number/ Commercial Registry

Number

Number of shares

No of Investor Share in the DSS

Telephone

Email

authorize with the present document the following person(s):

1………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

2………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

3.…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

as my representative(s), who is/are authorized and mandated, acting individually and without involvement from any other party to participate and vote on my behalf on the items of the agenda as they are mentioned below, in the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, at 10:00 at the Company's offices, at 19