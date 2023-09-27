[Must be filled in and submitted to the Company before October 10th, 2023]

To:

THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME

19 Stratarchou Alexandrou Papagou Street,

PC 16673,

Voula, Greece

Tel., +30 2109615810,

Email: info@azurselection.com

AUTHORIZATION FOR REPRESENTATION IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF "THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" ON OCTOBER 10TH, 2023

The undersigned shareholder of the company under the tradename "THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" (the "Company")

Full Name / Tradename

Address/Registered seat

ID Number/ Commercial Registry

Number

Number of shares

No of Investor Share in the DSS

Telephone

Email

authorize with the present document the following person(s):

1………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

2………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

3.…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

as my representative(s), who is/are authorized and mandated, acting individually and without involvement from any other party to participate and vote on my behalf on the items of the agenda as they are mentioned below, in the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, at 10:00 at the Company's offices, at 19

Stratarchou Alexandrou Papagou Street, PC 16673, Voula, Greece, as well as in any postponed or repetitive general meeting of the aforementioned one. My representative(s) will vote on the items of the agenda, as follows:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

REGARDING ALL THE ITEMS OF THE AGENDA

REGARDING EACH ITEM OF THE AGENDA

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

1.

Submission and approval of the annual and

consolidated financial statements for the financial

year 2022 (01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022), with the

reports of the Managing Director and the statutory

auditor.

2.

Approval of the appropriation of the results for the

financial year 2022.

3.

Approval of the overall management for the

financial year 2022 pursuant to article 108 of the

Law 4548/2018.

4.

Release of the statutory - auditor of any liability

for compensation for the financial year 2022.

5.

Election of statutory auditor company for the audit

of the consolidated financial statements for the

financial year 2023 and determination of their

remuneration.

6.

Definition of the number of members of the

Company's board of directors and election of new

members.

7.

Miscellaneous issues and announcements.

I also declare that I approve as of today any and all actions which my representative(s) shall take in accordance with the present authorization, recognizing such actions as lawful, valid and effective.

This authorization shall not have effect, provided that I will have notified, with confirmation of receipt, the Company, before the date of the General Meeting, by sending a written revocation or replacement of the present document.

(Place) ……………………………… (Date) …………………… 2023

------------------------------------

(signature)

--------------------------------------------------------------

(Name)/ (Tradename) or stamp

