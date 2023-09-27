[Must be filled in and submitted to the Company before October 10th, 2023]
To:
THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME
19 Stratarchou Alexandrou Papagou Street,
PC 16673,
Voula, Greece
Tel., +30 2109615810,
Email: info@azurselection.com
AUTHORIZATION FOR REPRESENTATION IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF "THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" ON OCTOBER 10TH, 2023
The undersigned shareholder of the company under the tradename "THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" (the "Company")
Full Name / Tradename
Address/Registered seat
ID Number/ Commercial Registry
Number
Number of shares
No of Investor Share in the DSS
Telephone
authorize with the present document the following person(s):
1………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
2………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
3.…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
as my representative(s), who is/are authorized and mandated, acting individually and without involvement from any other party to participate and vote on my behalf on the items of the agenda as they are mentioned below, in the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023, at 10:00 at the Company's offices, at 19
PV: 3673637.1
1
Stratarchou Alexandrou Papagou Street, PC 16673, Voula, Greece, as well as in any postponed or repetitive general meeting of the aforementioned one. My representative(s) will vote on the items of the agenda, as follows:
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
REGARDING ALL THE ITEMS OF THE AGENDA
REGARDING EACH ITEM OF THE AGENDA
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1.
Submission and approval of the annual and
consolidated financial statements for the financial
year 2022 (01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022), with the
reports of the Managing Director and the statutory
auditor.
2.
Approval of the appropriation of the results for the
financial year 2022.
3.
Approval of the overall management for the
financial year 2022 pursuant to article 108 of the
Law 4548/2018.
4.
Release of the statutory - auditor of any liability
for compensation for the financial year 2022.
5.
Election of statutory auditor company for the audit
of the consolidated financial statements for the
financial year 2023 and determination of their
remuneration.
6.
Definition of the number of members of the
Company's board of directors and election of new
members.
7.
Miscellaneous issues and announcements.
I also declare that I approve as of today any and all actions which my representative(s) shall take in accordance with the present authorization, recognizing such actions as lawful, valid and effective.
This authorization shall not have effect, provided that I will have notified, with confirmation of receipt, the Company, before the date of the General Meeting, by sending a written revocation or replacement of the present document.
(Place) ……………………………… (Date) …………………… 2023
------------------------------------
(signature)
--------------------------------------------------------------
(Name)/ (Tradename) or stamp
PV: 3673637.1
2
