INVITATION

of the Shareholders of the Société Anonyme

«THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME»

to the Annual General Meeting

General Commercial Register (GEMI) No.:164362401000

In accordance with the law and the Articles of Association of the Company "THE AZUR SELECTION SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" (hereinafter the "Company"), as well as in virtue of the resolution of the Managing Director, Mr.Georgios Arvanitakis, dated 18.09.2023, the shareholders of the Company are invited to an Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 10:00, at the Company's offices at 19 Stratarchou Alexandrou Papagou Street, PC 16673, Voula, Greece, in order to discuss and resolve on the following agenda items:

AGENDA ITEMS

Submission and approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 (01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022), with the reports of the Managing Director and the statutory auditor. Approval of the appropriation of the results for the financial year 2022. Approval of the overall management for the financial year 2022 pursuant to article 108 of the Law. 4548/2018. Release of the statutory - auditor of any liability for compensation for the financial year 2022. Election of statutory auditor for the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023 and determination of its remuneration. Definition of the number of members of the Company's board of directors and election of new members. Miscellaneous issues and announcements.

In the event that at the meeting of the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders of 10.10.2023, the quorum required by law is not achieved for any reason, the shareholders are hereby invited, without the publishing of a new invitation, to a Repetitive Annual General Meeting at the same place on 17.10.2023 at 10:00 for discussion and resolution on the aforementioned items of the agenda.

Pursuant to articles 121 par. 3, 124 and 128 of Law No. 4548/2018, the Company informs the shareholders of the following:

PARTICIPATION AND VOTING RIGHTS IN THE GENERAL MEETING

In the Annual General Meeting of 10.10.2023, shareholders who are entitled to participate in the general meeting and to exercise the right to vote are those that are registered on the day of the Annual General Meeting in the "Dematerialized Securities System (DSS)" of the company "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY (ATHEXCSD)" or the ones identified as such through registered intermediaries.

Proof of shareholding status is based on information received by the Company by "ATHEXCSD"

