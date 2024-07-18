TAMPA, Fla. - July 18, 2024 - The Baldwin Group's International Center of Excellence ("COE") has announced a new relationship with Bridgely, a leading global benefits and pension management company.

The International COE, in collaboration with Bridgely, strives to provide The Baldwin Group clients with comprehensive, end-to-end global benefits services worldwide.

"Our new relationship with Bridgely enables us to extend support to clients on global benefits strategies, from beginning to end. The wide range of support includes local policy placement, benchmarking and administration related to global benefits management," said Mike Kelly, Senior Partner and leader of the International COE at The Baldwin Group.

In addition to access to local benefits services, The Baldwin Group clients also gain guidance and expertise from Bridgely industry experts and Co-Founders, Andrew Carr and Nachiket (Nachi) Bhatia. Their role as The Baldwin Group's liaisons will focus on assisting colleagues with mitigating risk for their clients, specializing in Employee Benefits and Commercial Risk.

"The global talent landscape is evolving rapidly, but many businesses struggle to keep pace with international benefits management," said Andrew Carr, Co-Founder of Bridgely. "Through our collaboration with The Baldwin Group, we're leveling the playing field. Our tailored, cost-effective solutions enable businesses of all sizes to offer competitive global benefits, helping them attract and retain top talent across borders without overburdening their HR teams."

This collaboration represents a significant step towards providing clients with the guidance and resources required to manage employee benefits efficiently. With their innovative solutions and industry expertise, The Baldwin Group colleagues can now utilize Bridgely's services to provide world-class benefits management solutions for clients around the world.

The Baldwin Group, the go-to-market brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWIN) and its affiliates ("Baldwin"), is an independent insurance distribution firm providing indispensable expertise and insights that strive to give our Clients the confidence to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. As a team of dedicated entrepreneurs and insurance professionals, we have come together to help protect the possible for our Clients. We do this by delivering bespoke Client solutions, services, and innovation through our comprehensive and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. We support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. The Baldwin Group proudly represents more than two million Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit https://baldwin.com/.

Bridgely is a leading global benefits management company specializing in providing streamlined solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Our goal is to remove the hassle of benefits management from start to finish, prioritizing simplicity and affordability so that companies can focus on hiring the best talent. Bridgely's comprehensive suite of services offers support for all aspects of benefits management to ensure compliance and effectiveness. Together, Bridgely and The Baldwin Group will remain steadfast in delivering exceptional solutions for global Clients.

