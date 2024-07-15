The Baldwin Group announced today three executive appointments to help lead the MGA (managing general agent) and non-MGA segments within the Company’s Underwriting, Capacity, and Technology Solutions (“UCTS”) Operating Group as it continues to grow and expand.

Amy Carlisle, Head of Product Management, Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC (“MSI”), an indirect subsidiary of The Baldwin Group, has been named President of MGA Solutions. Austin Rock, Executive Director of Strategy and Innovation, The Baldwin Group, has been named President of Capacity Solutions. Both promotions are effective immediately. Carlisle and Rock will continue to report to Jim Roche, President, The Baldwin Group and CEO, Underwriting, Capacity, and Technology Operations. In addition, Ryan Fauls has joined The Baldwin Group as the Chief Technology Officer of UCTS, effective immediately. Fauls will report to Roche.

“With the appointment of these key leadership roles, we are strategically positioning ourselves to drive innovation and growth through the next chapter of our expansion,” Roche said. “We are confident that their visionary leadership and extensive experience will ensure that we continue to thrive and achieve our ambitious goals, while remaining a client-driven, entrepreneurial organization.”

Carlisle joined MSI two years ago as the Head of Product Management, overseeing the management, development, and optimization of the MGA insurance product suite and actuarial function. In her new role as President of MGA Solutions, Carlisle will lead the MGA organization to support expansion into new MGA businesses, paired with continued focus on underwriting discipline and exposure management. Prior to joining MSI, Carlisle was a senior leader at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where she served in leadership positions across multiple functional areas in both personal and commercial lines divisions.

In his new role as President of Capacity Solutions, Rock will oversee UCTS’s growing suite of non-MGA, capacity-focused businesses, including the recently established reinsurance broking platform, Juniper Re, LLC and the Company’s captive management practice, while also optimizing the MGA’s relationships with insurance and reinsurance carrier partners. Previously, as the Executive Director of Strategy and Innovation, Rock has been directly involved in key initiatives associated with expanding the MGA product suite and driving the long-term growth potential of the UCTS segment. Rock joined The Baldwin Group in early 2020, shortly after the Company’s initial public offering, which he helped lead in his prior role at the investment bank J.P. Morgan.

As the Chief Technology Officer, Fauls will be responsible for developing and implementing UCTS’s technology strategy. He will oversee all aspects of engineering, digital products, and technological innovations and operations to help drive UCTS’s growth. Before joining The Baldwin Group, Fauls served as the Chief Technology Officer and the Chief Information Officer across various sectors, including financial services and travel management.

ABOUT THE BALDWIN GROUP

The Baldwin Group, the go-to-market brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWIN) and its affiliates, is an independent insurance distribution firm providing indispensable expertise and insights that strive to give our Clients the confidence to pursue their purpose, passion, and dreams. As a team of dedicated entrepreneurs and insurance professionals, we have come together to help protect the possible for our Clients. We do this by delivering bespoke Client solutions, services, and innovation through our comprehensive and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. We support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. The Baldwin Group proudly represents more than two million Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwin.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Baldwin’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address Baldwin’s future operating, financial or business performance or Baldwin’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Baldwin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in Baldwin’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to Baldwin’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Baldwin or to persons acting on Baldwin’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Baldwin does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715517848/en/