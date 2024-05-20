Market Closed -
Nasdaq
04:00:00 2024-05-17 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
32.66
USD
+0.46%
+8.90%
+35.97%
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will Change its Ticker to BWIN from BRP
May 20, 2024 at 12:00 am EDT
Effective May 20, 2024, The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will change its Nasdaq Global Select stock ticker symbol to BWIN from BRP.
UBS Raises BRP Group Price Target to $37 From $35, Maintains Buy Rating
May. 14
Baldwin Insurance Group Insider Sold Shares Worth $5,436,730, According to a Recent SEC Filing
May. 14
Baldwin Group Prices $600 Million Debt Offering
May. 10
Baldwin Insurance Initiates $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
May. 08
Baldwin Group's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
May. 08
The Baldwin Group Announces $500 Million Offering of Senior Secured Notes Due 2031
May. 08
Transcript : BRP Group, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 07, 2024
May. 07
Earnings Flash (BRP) THE BALDWIN GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $380.4M, vs. Street Est of $375.6M
May. 07
Earnings Flash (BRP) THE BALDWIN GROUP Reports Q1 EPS $0.56, vs. Street Est of $0.52
May. 07
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May. 07
BRP Group, Inc. will Change its Name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc
May. 02
Wells Fargo Trims BRP Group's Price Target to $28 From $29, Keeps Equalweight Rating
Apr. 11
Brp Group Insider Sold Shares Worth $2,893,197, According to a Recent SEC Filing
Mar. 14
UBS Adjusts BRP Group Price Target to $33 From $32, Maintains Buy Rating
Mar. 04
AmWINS Group, Inc. completed the acquisition of Connected Risk Solutions, LLC from BRP Group, Inc..
Feb. 29
BRP Group to Sell Connected Risk Solutions to Amwins
Feb. 29
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Premarket Thursday
Feb. 29
BRP Group Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
Feb. 28
Transcript : BRP Group, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
Feb. 28
BRP Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 28
Earnings Flash (BRP) BRP GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $284.6M, vs. Street Est of $281.3M
Feb. 28
Earnings Flash (BRP) BRP GROUP Posts Q4 EPS $0.14, vs. Street Est of $0.12
Feb. 28
BRP Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 28
AmWINS Group, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Connected Risk Solutions, LLC from BRP Group, Inc. for approximately $58.9 million.
Feb. 27
BRP Group Names Dan Galbraith, Jim Roche as Co-Presidents
Jan. 19
Baldwin Insurance Group Inc., formerly BRP Group, Inc., is an independent insurance distribution company. It is divided in three operating groups: Insurance Advisory Solutions (IAS), Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions (UCTS), and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions (MIS). IAS provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions and private risk management for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. UCTS consists of three businesses: specialty wholesale broker businesses and niche industry businesses; MGA of the Future platform, and reinsurance brokerage business, Juniper Re. MIS offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities, with a focus on accessing clients via sheltered distribution channels, which include new home builders, mortgage originators/lenders, master planned communities and other community centers of influence.
More about the company
Last Close Price
32.66
USD
Average target price
35.43
USD
Spread / Average Target
+8.48% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
