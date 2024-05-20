Baldwin Insurance Group Inc., formerly BRP Group, Inc., is an independent insurance distribution company. It is divided in three operating groups: Insurance Advisory Solutions (IAS), Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions (UCTS), and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions (MIS). IAS provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions and private risk management for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. UCTS consists of three businesses: specialty wholesale broker businesses and niche industry businesses; MGA of the Future platform, and reinsurance brokerage business, Juniper Re. MIS offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities, with a focus on accessing clients via sheltered distribution channels, which include new home builders, mortgage originators/lenders, master planned communities and other community centers of influence.

