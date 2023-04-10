Bancorp : 2022 The Bancorp, Inc. Annual Report

To our investors and all in The Bancorp Community:
I am honored to have this opportunity to express my deepest and most heartfelt thanks for your belief in our company. Without you and your support, none of our milestones would have been possible.
• We wouldn't be the industry-leading bank sponsor with some of the most innovative and well- respected partners in the fintech world.
• We wouldn't be an exemplar for Return on Equity (ROE) that has moved consistently higher for six years with more progress on the horizon.
• We wouldn't have one of the best teams in banking absolutely committed to consistent improvement.
• We wouldn't have a low-risk variable rate asset portfolio with historically low losses and the ability to take advantage of rising rates. And…
• I wouldn't have had the best experience of my life helping to deliver on our promises to you and everyone in our community.
Your ongoing support fuels our excitement about the future progress of The Bancorp. In 2023, our focus will be determining our next strategic steps as a company. Having established an exemplary performance, we are now turning our attention to major initiatives designed to sustain profitability and growth as we approach the Regulation II Durbin balance sheet limit of $10 billion.
We believe The Bancorp's unique capabilities can be monetized more broadly, and the $10 billion limit will not restrict our ability to generate increased profitability. This incremental profitability will be generated from fees by distributing both assets and liabilities, Gross Dollar Volume (GDV) growth, and the sale of unique technology services and other platforms that will drive sustained Earnings per Share (EPS) growth and ROE.
We're at the end of one journey and have been extremely successful, but we have another long, exciting road ahead. The Bancorp continues to be the essential business partner helping to revolutionize the financial services industry. We remain focused on creating the future of banking and increasing our shareholders' returns for years to come.
Damian Kozlowski
CEO, The Bancorp
President, The Bancorp Bank, Inc.
In response to the recent banking crisis:
The recent dislocation in the banking market did not materially impact our company. The Bancorp Bank, N.A. remains well-positioned to manage current market volatility due to our Fintech Solutions business which holds granular deposits spread across more than 130 million insured small accounts, our low-risk,variable-rate, and short-duration credit portfolio, and our significant liquidity and borrowing capacity.
Over the last three-plus years, we have purposely and methodically built a platform that would benefit from rising rates and protect our company from an interest rate shock or systemic event risk created by a banking system dislocation.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-K
(Mark One)
-
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
OR
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ______ to ______
Commission File Number 000-51018
The Bancorp, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Delaware
|
|
|
23-3016517
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
|
|
|
(IRS Employer
|
incorporation or organization)
|
|
|
Identification No.)
|
409 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE
|
|
|
19809
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
|
|
|
(Zip Code)
|
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (302) 385-5000
|
|
|
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share
|
|
TBBK
|
|
|
NASDAQ Global Select
|
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:
|
|
|
|
|
Title of class
|
|
|
|
|
None
|
|
|
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.
|
Yes † No _
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes † No _
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes _ No †
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes _ No †
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated filer _
|
Accelerated filer †
|
Non-accelerated filer †
|
Smaller reporting company †
|
Emerging growth company †
|
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. †
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.
_
If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements. †
Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to §240.10D-1(b).†
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes † No _
The aggregate market value of the common shares of the registrant held by non-affiliates of the registrant, based upon the closing price of such shares on June 30, 2022 of $19.52 was approximately $1.08 billion.
As of February 21, 2023, 55,585,866 shares of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of the registrant were outstanding.
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
Portions of the proxy statement for registrant's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders are incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K.