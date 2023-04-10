Bancorp : 2022 The Bancorp, Inc. Annual Report

To our investors and all in The Bancorp Community:

I am honored to have this opportunity to express my deepest and most heartfelt thanks for your belief in our company. Without you and your support, none of our milestones would have been possible.

• We wouldn't be the industry-leading bank sponsor with some of the most innovative and well- respected partners in the fintech world.

• We wouldn't be an exemplar for Return on Equity (ROE) that has moved consistently higher for six years with more progress on the horizon.

• We wouldn't have one of the best teams in banking absolutely committed to consistent improvement.

• We wouldn't have a low-risk variable rate asset portfolio with historically low losses and the ability to take advantage of rising rates. And…

• I wouldn't have had the best experience of my life helping to deliver on our promises to you and everyone in our community.

Your ongoing support fuels our excitement about the future progress of The Bancorp. In 2023, our focus will be determining our next strategic steps as a company. Having established an exemplary performance, we are now turning our attention to major initiatives designed to sustain profitability and growth as we approach the Regulation II Durbin balance sheet limit of $10 billion.

We believe The Bancorp's unique capabilities can be monetized more broadly, and the $10 billion limit will not restrict our ability to generate increased profitability. This incremental profitability will be generated from fees by distributing both assets and liabilities, Gross Dollar Volume (GDV) growth, and the sale of unique technology services and other platforms that will drive sustained Earnings per Share (EPS) growth and ROE.

We're at the end of one journey and have been extremely successful, but we have another long, exciting road ahead. The Bancorp continues to be the essential business partner helping to revolutionize the financial services industry. We remain focused on creating the future of banking and increasing our shareholders' returns for years to come.

Damian Kozlowski

CEO, The Bancorp

President, The Bancorp Bank, Inc.

In response to the recent banking crisis:

The recent dislocation in the banking market did not materially impact our company. The Bancorp Bank, N.A. remains well-positioned to manage current market volatility due to our Fintech Solutions business which holds granular deposits spread across more than 130 million insured small accounts, our low-risk,variable-rate, and short-duration credit portfolio, and our significant liquidity and borrowing capacity.

Over the last three-plus years, we have purposely and methodically built a platform that would benefit from rising rates and protect our company from an interest rate shock or systemic event risk created by a banking system dislocation.