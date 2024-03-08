Item 4.01. Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On March 4, 2024, the Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors of The Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") appointed Crowe LLP ("Crowe") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024, to be effective upon the execution of an engagement letter and related completion of Crowe's standard client acceptance procedures, including independence procedures. During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the subsequent interim period through the date of this report, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted with Crowe regarding: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, nor the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report was provided to the Company nor oral advice provided that Crowe concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement or a "reportable event" as described in Items 304(a)(1)(iv) and (v), respectively, of Regulation S-K.

In connection with the appointment of Crowe, on March 4, 2024, the Audit Committee dismissed Grant Thornton LLP ("Grant Thornton") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective immediately. Grant Thornton's audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles. During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the subsequent interim period through the date of this report, there were: (i) no disagreements within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions between the Company and Grant Thornton on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure which, if not resolved to Grant Thornton's satisfaction, would have caused Grant Thornton to make reference thereto in its reports; and (ii) no "reportable events" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company has requested that Grant Thornton furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the statements in the preceding paragraph. A copy of Grant Thornton's letter, dated March 8, 2024 is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 8-K.