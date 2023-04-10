Bancorp : Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

The Bancorp, Inc. 409 Silverside Road, Suite 105 Wilmington, DE 19809 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Be Held May 24, 2023 To the Stockholders of THE BANCORP, INC.: Notice is hereby given that the 2023 annual meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of stockholders of THE BANCORP, INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held at 409 Silverside Road, Suite 105, Wilmington, Delaware 19809 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., Delaware time, for the following purposes: To elect the ten directors named in the enclosed Proxy Statement to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders. To approve, in an advisory (non-binding) vote, the Company's compensation program for its named executive officers. To approve, in an advisory (non-binding) vote, the frequency of the advisory vote on executive compensation. To approve the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment, postponement or continuation thereof. Only stockholders of record on the books of the Company at the close of business on March 27, 2023 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Meeting will be available for inspection at the Meeting and at the offices of the Company at 409 Silverside Road Suite 105, Wilmington, Delaware 19809. STOCKHOLDERS CAN HELP AVOID THE NECESSITY AND EXPENSE OF SENDING FOLLOW-UP LETTERS TO ASSURE A QUORUM BY PROMPTLY RETURNING THE ENCLOSED PROXY. THE ENCLOSED ADDRESSED ENVELOPE REQUIRES NO POSTAGE AND YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AT ANY TIME BEFORE ITS USE. By order of the Board of Directors Paul Frenkiel Secretary Wilmington, Delaware April 13, 2023

We intend to hold our Annual Meeting in person. However, we are actively monitoring the public health and travel concerns of our stockholders, directors and employees in light of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), as well as the related protocols that federal, state and local governments may impose. As part of our precautions, we are considering the need to change the location of the Annual Meeting and/or hold a virtual meeting by means of remote communication. We will announce any alternative arrangements for the Annual Meeting as promptly as practicable. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on May 24, 2023: The Company's Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement, Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Proxy Card are available at https://investors.thebancorp.com/financial-information/proxy-materials/default.aspx

The Bancorp, Inc. Proxy Statement 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Table of Contents GENERAL 1 STOCK OWNERSHIP, SECTION 16 COMPLIANCE AND HEDGING POLICY 9 NON-DIRECTOR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 12 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 14 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 18 PROPOSAL 2. ADVISORY (NON-BINDING) VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 19 COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 20 COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT 33 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 34 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 40 PROPOSAL 3. ADVISORY (NON-BINDING) VOTE ON FREQUENCY OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 41 AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT 42 PROPOSAL 4. APPROVAL OF ACCOUNTANTS 43 OTHER MATTERS 44 STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS AND NOMINATIONS 44 STOCKHOLDER OUTREACH 45

[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]