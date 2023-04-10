Bancorp : Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
04/10/2023 | 04:27pm EDT
The Bancorp, Inc.
409 Silverside Road, Suite 105
Wilmington, DE 19809
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
To Be Held May 24, 2023
To the Stockholders of THE BANCORP, INC.:
Notice is hereby given that the 2023 annual meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of stockholders of THE BANCORP, INC., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held at 409 Silverside Road, Suite 105, Wilmington, Delaware 19809 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., Delaware time, for the following purposes:
To elect the ten directors named in the enclosed Proxy Statement to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders.
To approve, in an advisory (non-binding) vote, the Company's compensation program for its named executive officers.
To approve, in an advisory (non-binding) vote, the frequency of the advisory vote on executive compensation.
To approve the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment, postponement or continuation thereof.
Only stockholders of record on the books of the Company at the close of business on March 27, 2023 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Meeting will be available for inspection at the Meeting and at the offices of the Company at 409 Silverside Road Suite 105, Wilmington, Delaware 19809.
STOCKHOLDERS CAN HELP AVOID THE NECESSITY AND EXPENSE OF SENDING FOLLOW-UP LETTERS TO ASSURE A QUORUM BY PROMPTLY RETURNING THE ENCLOSED PROXY. THE ENCLOSED ADDRESSED ENVELOPE REQUIRES NO POSTAGE AND YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AT ANY TIME BEFORE ITS USE.
By order of the Board of Directors
Paul Frenkiel
Secretary
Wilmington, Delaware
April 13, 2023
We intend to hold our Annual Meeting in person. However, we are actively monitoring the public health and travel concerns of our stockholders, directors and employees in light of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), as well as the related protocols that federal, state and local governments may impose. As part of our precautions, we are considering the need to change the location of the Annual Meeting and/or hold a virtual meeting by means of remote communication. We will announce any alternative arrangements for the Annual Meeting as promptly as practicable.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on
May 24, 2023:
The Company's Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement, Annual Report for the year ended
STOCK OWNERSHIP, SECTION 16 COMPLIANCE AND HEDGING POLICY
9
NON-DIRECTOR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
12
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
14
CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
18
PROPOSAL 2. ADVISORY (NON-BINDING) VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
19
COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
20
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE REPORT
33
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
34
DIRECTOR COMPENSATION
40
PROPOSAL 3. ADVISORY (NON-BINDING) VOTE ON FREQUENCY OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES
ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
41
AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT
42
PROPOSAL 4. APPROVAL OF ACCOUNTANTS
43
OTHER MATTERS
44
STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS AND NOMINATIONS
44
STOCKHOLDER OUTREACH
45
[THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK]
The Bancorp, Inc.
409 Silverside Road, Suite 105
Wilmington, DE 19809
PROXY STATEMENT
2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
GENERAL
Introduction
The 2023 annual meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of stockholders of The Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at 409 Silverside Road, Suite 105, Wilmington, Delaware 19809 for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2023 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. While we intend to hold our Annual Meeting in person, we are actively monitoring the public health and travel concerns of our stockholders, directors and employees in light of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), as well as the related protocols that federal, state and local governments may impose. As part of our precautions, we are considering the need to change the location of the Annual Meeting and/or hold a virtual meeting by means of remote communication. We will announce any alternative arrangements for the Annual Meeting as promptly as practicable.
This statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") of proxies from holders of the Company's common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Shares"), to be used at the Annual Meeting, and at all adjournments thereof. Properly executed proxies duly returned to the Company, and not revoked, will be voted at the Annual Meeting and any and all adjournments thereof.
This Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy will be sent on or about April 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 27, 2023.
Revocation of Proxy
If a proxy in the accompanying form is executed and returned, it may nevertheless be revoked at any time before its exercise by giving written notice of revocation to the Secretary of the Company at its Wilmington address stated herein, by submitting a later dated proxy or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting in person.
Expenses and Manner of Solicitation
The cost of soliciting proxies will be borne by the Company. Directors, officers and regular employees of the Company may solicit proxies either personally, by letter or by telephone, but will not be specifically compensated for soliciting such proxies. The Company will reimburse banks, brokerage firms, other custodians, nominees and fiduciaries for reasonable expenses incurred in sending proxy materials to beneficial owners of the Common Shares.