Bancorp : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

The Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Wilmington, DE - April 28, 2022 - The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp") (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
Highlights
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, The Bancorp earned net income of $29.0 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $26.0 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Return on assets and equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 amounted to 1.7% and 18%, respectively, compared to 1.6% and 18%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (all percentages "annualized").
Net interest margin amounted to 3.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Net interest income was $52.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $53.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, growth in net interest income was significantly offset by a $3.4 million reduction in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") related interest and fees.
Excluding commercial loans, at fair value, which were originally generated for sale, total loans increased to $4.16 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $3.75 billion at December 31, 2021 and $2.83 billion at March 31, 2021. Those increases reflected growth of 10% quarter over quarter and 45% year over year. Those percentage increases exclude the impact of $56.1 million of discontinued loans previously included in discontinued assets which were reclassified to loans in the first quarter of 2022.
Gross dollar volume ("GDV"), representing the total amounts spent on prepaid and debit cards, increased $469.7 million, or 2%, to $28.56 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which included the impact of COVID-19 related stimulus payments.
SBLOC (securities backed lines of credit), IBLOC (insurance backed lines of credit) and investment advisor financing loans collectively increased 32% year over year and 8% quarter over quarter to $2.21 billion at March 31, 2022.
Small Business Loans, including those held at fair value, grew 2% year over year to $705.2 million at March 31, 2022. That growth is exclusive of PPP loan balances of $23.7 million and $190.3 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.
Direct lease financing balances increased 11% year over year to $538.6 million at March 31, 2022.
We resumed non-SBA commercial real estate bridge lending in the third quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2022 the balance of such real estate bridge loans was $803.5 million compared to $621.7 million at December 31, 2021, reflecting quarter over quarter growth of 29%.
The average interest rate on $6.22 billion of average deposits and interest-bearing liabilities during the first quarter of 2022 was 0.19%. Average deposits of $6.11 billion for first quarter 2022, reflected an increase of 3% from the $5.91 billion of average deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which included the impact of COVID-19 related stimulus payments.
As of March 31, 2022, tier one capital to assets (leverage), tier one capital to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and common equity-tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 9.47%, 14.15%, 14.56% and 14.15%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively. The Bancorp and The Bank each remain well capitalized under banking regulations.
Book value per common share at March 31, 2022 was $11.41 per share compared to $10.42 per share at March 31, 2021, an increase of 10%, primarily as a result of retained earnings.
The Bancorp repurchased 527,393 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $28.44 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
"We got off to a great start in 2022," said The Bancorp CEO and President Damian Kozlowski. "Our first quarter highlighted the continued progress we are making in building our Fintech franchise as we were able to show gains in GDV even with significant headwinds due to government stimulus in 2021. Additionally, we reaffirm our 2022 guidance of $2.15 per share, which excludes the net impact of planned stock repurchases."
The Bancorp reported net income of $29.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $26.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The Bancorp, Inc.
Financial highlights
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
December 31,
Consolidated condensed income statements
2022 (unaudited)
2021 (unaudited)
2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net interest income
$
52,853
$
53,757
$
210,876
Provision for credit losses
1,507
822
3,110
Non-interest income
ACH, card and other payment processing fees
1,984
1,796
7,526
Prepaid, debit card and related fees
18,652
19,208
74,654
Net realized and unrealized gains on commercial loans, at fair value
3,383
1,996
14,885
Leasing related income
973
965
6,457
Other non-interest income
120
109
1,227
Total non-interest income
25,112
24,074
104,749
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
23,848
25,658
105,998
Data processing expense
1,189
1,126
4,664
Legal expense
794
2,054
6,848
FDIC insurance
974
2,380
5,586
Software
3,864
3,684
15,659
Other non-interest expense
7,683
6,981
29,595
Total non-interest expense
38,352
41,883
168,350
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
38,106
35,126
144,165
Income tax expense
9,140
9,066
33,724
Net income from continuing operations
28,966
26,060
110,441
Discontinued operations
(Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes
-
(124)
288
Income tax (benefit) expense
-
(29)
76
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(95)
212
Net income
$
28,966
$
25,965
$
110,653
Net income per share from continuing operations - basic
$
0.51
$
0.45
$
1.93
Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net income per share - basic
$
0.51
$
0.45
$
1.93
Net income per share from continuing operations - diluted
$
0.50
$
0.44
$
1.88
Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.50
$
0.44
$
1.88
Weighted average shares - basic
57,115,903
57,372,337
57,190,311
Weighted average shares - diluted
58,095,980
59,294,081
58,830,437
Note: Compared to higher rates in recent periods, the effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 approximated 24% as a result of the impact of tax deductions related to stock-based compensation, recorded as discrete items. The large deductions and tax benefits resulted from the increase in the Company's stock price as compared to the original grant date.
Condensed consolidated balance sheets
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
March 31,
2022 (unaudited)
2021
2021 (unaudited)
2021 (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
11,399
$
5,382
$
6,687
$
7,838
Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
662,827
596,402
310,642
1,738,749
Total cash and cash equivalents
674,226
601,784
317,329
1,746,587
Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value
907,338
953,709
1,054,223
1,128,459
Commercial loans, at fair value
1,180,885
1,388,416
1,615,312
1,851,724
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
4,164,298
3,747,224
3,136,662
2,827,076
Allowance for credit losses
(19,051)
(17,806)
(16,159)
(16,419)
Loans, net
4,145,247
3,729,418
3,120,503
2,810,657
Federal Home Loan Bank and Atlantic Central Bankers Bank stock
1,663
1,663
1,663
1,368
Premises and equipment, net
16,314
16,156
16,602
17,196
Accrued interest receivable
17,284
17,871
17,180
20,164
Intangible assets, net
2,348
2,447
2,547
2,746
Other real estate owned
18,873
18,873
19,488
17,343
Deferred tax asset, net
18,521
12,667
12,237
10,900
Investment in unconsolidated entity, at fair value
-
-
-
31,047
Assets held-for-sale from discontinued operations
-
3,268
5,274
18,620
Other assets
99,961
96,967
86,105
90,530
Total assets
$
7,082,660
$
6,843,239
$
6,268,463
$
7,747,341
Liabilities:
Deposits
Demand and interest checking
$
5,506,083
$
5,561,365
$
4,734,352
$
6,231,220
Savings and money market
722,240
415,546
378,160
690,281
Total deposits
6,228,323
5,976,911
5,112,512
6,921,501
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
42
42
42
42
Short-term borrowings
-
-
300,000
-
Senior debt
98,774
98,682
98,590
98,406
Subordinated debenture
13,401
13,401
13,401
13,401
Other long-term borrowings
39,318
39,521
39,715
40,085
Other liabilities
50,507
62,228
66,226
77,142
Total liabilities
$
6,430,365
$
6,190,785
$
5,630,486
$
7,150,577
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value; 57,155,028 and 57,247,913 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
57,155
57,371
57,331
57,248
Additional paid-in capital
336,604
349,686
357,528
370,481
Retained earnings
268,072
239,106
212,114
154,418
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(9,536)
6,291
11,004
14,617
Total shareholders' equity
652,295
652,454
637,977
596,764
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,082,660
$
6,843,239
$
6,268,463
$
7,747,341
Note: Previous balance sheets included assets held-for-sale from discontinued operations, which were reclassified to continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022. Previous balance sheets also included investment in unconsolidated entity, which reflected Bancorp's balance of the Walnut Street investment. Walnut Street was comprised of Bancorp loans sold to that entity, which was partially financed by an independent investor. In the third quarter of 2021, The Bancorp and that investor dissolved the entity, as the remaining balance did not warrant ongoing administrative and accounting expenses. As a result of the dissolution, the investment in unconsolidated entity, which had a June 30, 2021 balance of $25.0 million, was reclassified as follows: approximately $22.9 million of loans were reclassified to commercial loans, at fair value and $2.1 million was reclassified to other real estate owned, as those assets continue to be reported at fair value.
Average balance sheet and net interest income
Three months ended
March 31, 2022
Three months ended
March 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets:
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs**
$
5,136,377
$
50,508
3.93%
$
4,476,617
$
47,811
4.27%
Leases-bank qualified*
4,015
105
10.46%
6,982
118
6.76%
Investment securities-taxable
939,511
4,891
2.08%
1,193,009
8,808
2.95%
Investment securities-nontaxable*
3,559
32
3.60%
4,042
35
3.46%
Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank
686,614
347
0.20%
747,845
183
0.10%
Net interest earning assets
6,770,076
55,883
3.30%
6,428,495
56,955
3.54%
Allowance for credit losses
(17,810
)
(16,069
)
Assets held-for-sale from discontinued operations
-
-
-
109,128
853
3.13%
Other assets
224,312
214,171
$
6,976,578
$
6,735,725
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Demand and interest checking
$
5,575,228
$
1,406
0.10%
$
5,501,697
$
1,617
0.12%
Savings and money market
532,047
200
0.15%
407,186
149
0.15%
Total deposits
6,107,275
1,606
0.11%
5,908,883
1,766
0.12%
Short-term borrowings
555
-
-
13,055
8
0.25%
Repurchase agreements
41
-
-
41
-
-
Subordinated debentures
13,401
116
3.46%
13,401
113
3.37%
Senior debt
98,724
1,279
5.18%
100,140
1,279
5.11%
Total deposits and liabilities
6,219,996
3,001
0.19%
6,035,520
3,166
0.21%
Other liabilities
104,207
111,241
Total liabilities
6,324,203
6,146,761
Shareholders' equity
652,375
588,964
$
6,976,578
$
6,735,725
Net interest income on tax equivalent basis*
$
52,882
$
54,642
Tax equivalent adjustment
29
32
Net interest income
$
52,853
$
54,610
Net interest margin *
3.12%
3.34%
* Full taxable equivalent basis, using a statutory Federal tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021.
** Includes commercial loans, at fair value. All periods include non-accrual loans.
NOTE: In the table above, the 2021 interest on loans reflects $1.4 million of interest and fees which were earned on a short-term line of credit to another institution to initially fund Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which did not significantly increase average loans or assets, and which are not expected to recur. Interest on loans for 2022 and 2021 includes $440,000 and $2.4 million, respectively, of interest and fees on PPP loans.
Allowance for credit losses
Three months ended
Year ended
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
2022 (unaudited)
2021 (unaudited)
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Balance in the allowance for credit losses at beginning of period (1)
$
17,806
$
16,082
$
16,082
Loans charged-off:
SBA non-real estate
98
144
1,138
SBA commercial mortgage
-
-
417
Direct lease financing
191
97
412
SBLOC
-
15
15
Consumer - home equity
-
-
10
Consumer - other
-
-
14
Total
289
256
2,006
Recoveries:
SBA non-real estate
12
4
51
SBA commercial mortgage
-
-
9
Direct lease financing
19
2
58
Consumer - home equity
-
-
1,099
Total
31
6
1,217
Net charge-offs
258
250
789
Provision credited to allowance, excluding commitment provision
1,503
587
2,513
Balance in allowance for credit losses at end of period
$
19,051
$
16,419
$
17,806
Net charge-offs/average loans
0.01%
0.01%
0.03%
Net charge-offs/average assets
-
-
0.01%
(1) Excludes activity from discontinued operations.
Loan portfolio
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
(in thousands)
SBL non-real estate
$
122,387
$
147,722
$
171,845
$
305,446
SBL commercial mortgage
385,559
361,171
367,272
320,013
SBL construction
31,432
27,199
23,117
20,692
Small business loans
539,378
536,092
562,234
646,151
Direct lease financing
538,616
531,012
514,068
484,316
SBLOC / IBLOC *
2,067,233
1,929,581
1,834,523
1,622,359
Advisor financing **
146,461
115,770
81,143
58,919
Real estate bridge loans
803,477
621,702
128,699
-
Other loans ***
61,096
5,014
4,917
6,452
4,156,261
3,739,171
3,125,584
2,818,197
Unamortized loan fees and costs
8,037
8,053
11,078
8,879
Total loans, net of unamortized fees and costs
$
4,164,298
$
3,747,224
$
3,136,662
$
2,827,076
Small business portfolio
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
(in thousands)
SBL, including unamortized fees and costs
$
545,462
$
541,437
$
566,472
$
647,445
SBL, included in commercial loans, at fair value
183,408
199,585
214,301
234,908
Total small business loans ****
$
728,870
$
741,022
$
780,773
$
882,353
* Securities Backed Lines of Credit, or SBLOC, are collateralized by marketable securities, while Insurance Backed Lines of Credit, or IBLOC, are collateralized by the cash surrender value of eligible life insurance policies.
** In 2020, we began originating loans to investment advisors for purposes of debt refinance, acquisition of another firm or internal succession. Maximum loan amounts are subject to loan-to-value ratios of 70%, based on third-party business appraisals, but may be increased depending upon the debt service coverage ratio. Personal guarantees and blanket business liens are obtained as appropriate.
*** Included in the table above under Other loans are demand deposit overdrafts reclassified as loan balances totaling $310,000 and $322,000 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Estimated overdraft charge-offs and recoveries are reflected in the allowance for credit losses and have been immaterial.
**** The preceding table shows small business loans and small business loans held at fair value. The small business loans held at fair value are comprised of the government guaranteed portion of certain SBA loans at the dates indicated (in thousands). A reduction in SBL non-real estate from $147.7 million to $122.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 resulted from U.S. government repayments of $21.1 million of PPP loans authorized by The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. PPP loans totaled $23.7 million at March 31, 2022 and $190.3 million at March 31, 2021, respectively.
Small business loans as of March 31, 2022
Loan principal
(in millions)
U.S. government guaranteed portion of SBA loans (a)
$
369
Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP) (a)
24
Commercial mortgage SBA (b)
191
Construction SBA (c)
19
Non-guaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans (d)
100
Non-SBA small business loans (e)
17
Total principal
$
720
Unamortized fees and costs
9
Total small business loans
$
729
(a) This is the portion of SBA 7a loans (7a) and PPP loans which have been guaranteed by the U.S. government, and therefore are assumed to have no credit risk.
(b) Substantially all these loans are made under the SBA 504 Fixed Asset Financing program (504) which dictates origination date loan-to-value percentages ("LTV"), generally 50-60%, to which the Bank adheres.
(c) Of the $19 million in Construction SBA loans, $16 million are 504 first mortgages with an origination date LTV of 50-60% and $3 million are SBA interim loans with an approved SBA post-construction full takeout/payoff.
(d) The $100 million represents the unguaranteed portion of 7a loans which are 70% or more guaranteed by the U.S. government. 7a loans are not made on the basis of real estate LTV; however, they are subject to SBA's "All Available Collateral" rule which mandates that to the extent a borrower or its 20% or greater principals have available collateral (including personal residences), the collateral must be pledged to fully collateralize the loan, after applying SBA-determined liquidation rates. In addition, all 7a and 504 loans require the personal guaranty of all 20% or greater owners.
(e) The $17 million of non-SBA loans is comprised of approximately 20 conventional coffee/doughnut/carryout franchisee note purchases. The majority of purchased notes were made to multi-unit operators, are considered seasoned and have performed as agreed.
Small business loans by type as of March 31, 2022
(Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and PPP loans)
SBL commercial mortgage*
SBL construction*
SBL non-real estate
Total
% Total
(in millions)
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels
$
66
$
5
$
-
$
71
22%
Full-service restaurants
13
2
2
17
5%
Outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers
15
-
-
15
4%
Child day care services
12
-
1
13
4%
Baked goods stores
4
-
9
13
4%
Car washes
10
1
-
11
3%
Offices of lawyers
9
-
-
9
3%
Assisted living facilities for the elderly
9
-
-
9
3%
Funeral homes and funeral services
8
-
-
8
2%
Gasoline stations with convenience stores
8
-
-
8
2%
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
8
-
-
8
2%
General warehousing and storage
7
-
-
7
2%
Fitness and recreational sports centers
-
5
2
7
2%
Limited-service restaurants
1
2
3
6
1%
All other amusement and recreation industries
4
-
1
5
1%
Other technical and trade schools
-
5
-
5
1%
Other spectator sports
5
-
-
5
1%
Other warehousing and storage
3
-
-
3
1%
Plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
3
-
-
3
1%
Offices of dentists
3
-
-
3
1%
All other miscellaneous wood product manufacturing
3
-
-
3
1%
Offices of physicians
3
-
-
3
1%
Elementary and secondary schools
2
-
-
2
1%
Landscaping services
1
-
1
2
1%
Lessors of other real estate property
2
-
-
2
1%
All other miscellaneous general purpose machinery manufacturing
2
-
-
2
1%
Sewing, needlework, and piece goods stores
2
-
-
2
1%
Automotive body, paint, and interior repair and maintenance
2
-
-
2
1%
Pet care (except veterinary) services
2
-
-
2
1%
Amusement arcades
2
-
-
2
1%
Caterers
2
-
-
2
1%
Offices of real estate agents and brokers
2
-
-
2
1%
Vocational rehabilitation services
2
-
-
2
1%
Other**
47
1
25
73
22%
Total
$
262
$
21
$
44
$
327
100%
* Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $73 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-values.
**Loan types less than $2 million are spread over a hundred different classifications such as Commercial Printing, Pet and Pet Supplies Stores, Securities Brokerage, etc.
State diversification as of March 31, 2022
(Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and PPP loans)
SBL commercial mortgage*
SBL construction*
SBL non-real estate
Total
% Total
(in millions)
Florida
$
62
$
-
$
5
$
67
21%
California
44
2
4
50
15%
North Carolina
24
7
2
33
10%
Pennsylvania
29
-
2
31
9%
New York
18
5
3
26
7%
Illinois
15
-
2
17
6%
Texas
12
-
4
16
5%
New Jersey
7
-
7
14
4%
Colorado
4
6
1
11
3%
Virginia
9
-
1
10
3%
Tennessee
8
-
-
8
3%
Georgia
3
-
1
4
2%
Ohio
4
-
-
4
1%
Michigan
3
-
1
4
1%
Washington
3
-
-
3
1%
Other States
17
1
11
29
9%
Total
$
262
$
21
$
44
$
327
100%
* Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $73 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7a loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-values.
Top 10 loans as of March 31, 2022
Type*
State
SBL commercial mortgage*
(in millions)
Mental health and substance abuse center
FL
$
10
Hotel
FL
9
Lawyer's office
CA
9
General warehousing and storage
PA
7
Hotel
NC
6
Hotel
NY
5
Assisted living facility
FL
5
Technical and trade school
NC
5
Hotel
NC
5
Mental health and substance abuse center
PA
4
Total
$
65
* All of the top 10 loans are 504 SBA loans with 50%-60% origination date loan-to-value and are in the commercial mortgage category. The top 10 loan table above does not include loans to the extent that they are U.S. government guaranteed.
Commercial real estate loans, excluding SBA loans, are as follows including LTV at origination:
Type as of March 31, 2022
Type
# Loans
Balance
Weighted average origination date LTV
Weighted average interest rate
(dollars in millions)
Real estate bridge loans (multi-family apartment loans recorded at book value)*
74
$
803
74%
3.99%
Non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value:
Multi-family (apartment bridge loans)*
67
$
858
76%
4.71%
Hospitality (hotels and lodging)
9
71
65%
5.68%
Retail
5
59
71%
4.28%
Other
6
16
73%
5.13%
87
1,004
75%
4.76%
Fair value adjustment
(6)
Total non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value
998
Total commercial real estate loans
$
1,801
75%
4.43%
*In the third quarter of 2021, we resumed the origination of multi-family apartment loans. These are similar to the multi-family apartment loans carried at fair value, but at origination are intended to be held on the balance sheet, so are not accounted for at fair value.
State diversification as of March 31, 2022
15 largest loans as of March 31, 2022
State
Balance
Origination date LTV
State
Balance
Origination date LTV
(in millions)
(in millions)
Texas
$
708
76%
Texas
$
41
79%
Georgia
171
74%
Texas
39
75%
Ohio
123
72%
Texas
37
80%
Alabama
90
74%
Texas
37
62%
Florida
80
73%
Tennessee
30
72%
Arizona
65
68%
Missouri
30
75%
Tennessee
55
74%
Texas
30
79%
Other States each <$55 million
509
74%
Mississippi
29
77%
Total
$
1,801
74%
Texas
29
77%
North Carolina
28
77%
Texas
27
77%
New Jersey
27
78%
Oklahoma
27
74%
Ohio
26
77%
Texas
26
75%
15 Largest loans
$
463
76%
Institutional banking loans outstanding at March 31, 2022
Type
Principal
% of total
(in millions)
Securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC)
$
1,160
53%
Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC)
907
41%
Advisor financing
146
6%
Total
$
2,213
100%
For SBLOC, we generally lend up to 50% of the value of equities and 80% for investment grade securities. While equities have fallen in excess of 30% in recent years, the reduction in collateral value of brokerage accounts collateralizing SBLOCs generally has been less, for two reasons. First, many collateral accounts are "balanced" and accordingly have a component of debt securities, which have either not decreased in value as much as equities, or in some cases may have increased in value. Secondly, many of these accounts have the benefit of professional investment advisors who provided some protection against market downturns, through diversification and other means. Additionally, borrowers often utilize only a portion of collateral value, which lowers the percentage of principal to collateral.
Top 10 SBLOC loans at March 31, 2022
Principal amount
% Principal to collateral
(in millions)
$
18
38%
14
29%
9
33%
9
61%
9
38%
9
72%
8
67%
7
74%
7
35%
6
13%
Total and weighted average
$
96
45%
Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC)
IBLOC loans are backed by the cash value of eligible life insurance policies which have been assigned to us. We lend up to 100% of such cash value. Our underwriting standards require approval of the insurance companies which carry the policies backing these loans. Currently, eight insurance companies have been approved and, as of January 26, 2022, all were rated Excellent (A or better) by AM BEST.
Direct lease financing* by type as of March 31, 2022
Principal balance
% Total
(in millions)
Construction
$
99
19%
Government agencies and public institutions**
82
15%
Waste management and remediation services
64
12%
Real estate and rental and leasing
56
10%
Retail trade
46
9%
Wholesale purchase
43
7%
Health care and social assistance
30
6%
Transportation and warehousing
29
5%
Professional, scientific, and technical services
19
4%
Wholesale trade
17
3%
Manufacturing
16
3%
Educational services
8
2%
Other
30
5%
Total
$
539
100%
* Of the total $539 million of direct lease financing, $477 million consisted of vehicle leases with the remaining balance consisting of equipment leases.
** Includes public universities and school districts.
Direct lease financing by state as of March 31, 2022
(1) Gross dollar volume represents the total dollar amount spent on prepaid and debit cards issued by The Bancorp Bank.
Business line quarterly summary
Quarter ended March 31, 2022
(dollars in millions)
Balances
% Growth
Major business lines
Average approximate rates *
Balances **
Year over year
Linked quarter annualized
Loans
Institutional banking ***
2.6%
$
2,213
32%
33%
Small business lending****
5.0%
729
2%
5%
Leasing
5.9%
539
11%
6%
Commercial real estate (non-SBA loans, at fair value)
4.7%
998
nm
nm
Real estate bridge loans (recorded at book value)
4.0%
803
nm
nm
Weighted average yield
3.9%
$
5,282
Non-interest income
% Growth
Deposits: Fintech solutions group
Current quarter
Year over year
Prepaid and debit card issuance, and other payments
0.1%
$
5,465
3%
nm
$ 20.6
(2%)
* Average rates are for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
** Loan and deposit categories are respectively based on period-end and average quarterly balances.
*** Institutional Banking loans are comprised of security backed lines of credit (SBLOC), collateralized by marketable securities, insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC), collateralized by the cash surrender value of eligible life insurance policies, and investment advisor financing.
**** Small Business Lending is substantially comprised of SBA loans. Loan growth percentages exclude short-term PPP loans.