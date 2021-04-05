Log in
THE BANCORP, INC.

(TBBK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/05 04:00:00 pm
20.82 USD   -1.47%
Bancorp : 2020 The Bancorp, Inc. Annual Report

04/05/2021
THE ESSENTIAL PARTNER

A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0

OUR FINANCIAL STRENGTH

$6.3B 15%

Total Assets

Return on Equity

100M+ $93B

Cards Issued

Gross Dollar Volume (GDV)

Financial information and card statistics are at or for the year ended December 31, 2020.

To our investors and all in The Bancorp Community,

2020 was a year of resolve, change and remembrance.

The Covid pandemic created an enormous challenge for all of us. We met the adversity like many who refused to let the unfortunate circumstances control their future. Our people collectively showed the power of a team working together to solve problems and to navigate the rapidly changing environment. Each member of our community recognized the gravity of the situation, and with that, the responsibility they had to adapt and grow from the experience. Our organization is stronger today than ever before. We can use that strength to further our objectives and realize new opportunities. And even if we aren't all together in the physical, our virtual community has never been more mindful of the sacrifices and losses of others, thankful for our blessings and successes, and committed to our journey as a company.

Our financial results are nearing our long-term objectives through exemplar performance.

Our returns continue to increase as we apply unilateral rigor to everything we do. With our unique business model and payments-focused strategy, we have made great progress in reaching our financial goals. We ended 2020 with a 17% ROE for the fourth quarter, which clearly puts us in the league of the best performing banks. We believe we can do even better. By leveraging investments in scalability, efficiency and productivity, our team is committed to better use of our assets and our shareholders' equity.

We are helping to create the future of banking.

In many ways, the future is here. The virtualization of our economy took a giant leap forward in 2020. Luckily for TBBK, we had been preparing for years by creating a new platform that enables change and allows for the innovation of our partners. It paid off in so many ways. We experienced significant growth across our relationships and added new exciting partners that are creating the future of banking. Our momentum across our business lines is a direct result of investing in a vision that creates positive change. We have a simple standard; we must be the essential partner in building the future.

Our success shows the vibrance, innovation and perseverance of our community.

We believe in our mission. We are part of the most exciting innovations that not only impact banking but have a great effect across our entire economy. Lower costs, easier access, greater participation and faster execution… These benefits create a more inclusive and effective financial system for everyone. We are committed to our TBBK community in the same way. We believe that diversity and inclusion is the hallmark of creating the necessary conditions for progress by unlocking the potential of everyone to contribute. We want to be defined by the vibrance and perseverance of our culture to enable innovation and success.

I would like to thank everyone for all the sacrifices they made in 2020. We met the challenge and we will always remember how much we owe each other.

Damian Kozlowski

CEO, The Bancorp

President, The Bancorp Bank

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_______________

FORM 10-K

_______________

(Mark One)

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ______ to ______
    Commission File Number 51018

The Bancorp, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

23-3016517

(State or other jurisdiction of

(IRS Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

409 Silverside Road, Wilmington, DE

19809

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (302) 385-5000

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share

TBBK

NASDAQ Global Select

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

Title of class

None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(a) of the Act.

Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No

The aggregate market value of the common shares of the registrant held by non-affiliates of the registrant, based upon the closing price of such shares on June 30, 2020 of $9.80 was approximately $616.1 million.

As of March 1, 2021, 57,934,841 shares of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of the registrant were outstanding.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Portions of the proxy statement for registrant's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders are incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

The Bancorp Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 20:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 213 M - -
Net income 2021 99,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 209 M 1 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 89,1%
