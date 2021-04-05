Bancorp : 2020 The Bancorp, Inc. Annual Report

THE ESSENTIAL PARTNER
A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 0
OUR FINANCIAL STRENGTH
$6.3B 15%
Total Assets
Return on Equity
100M+ $93B
Cards Issued
Gross Dollar Volume (GDV)
Financial information and card statistics are at or for the year ended December 31, 2020.
To our investors and all in The Bancorp Community,
2020 was a year of resolve, change and remembrance.
The Covid pandemic created an enormous challenge for all of us. We met the adversity like many who refused to let the unfortunate circumstances control their future. Our people collectively showed the power of a team working together to solve problems and to navigate the rapidly changing environment. Each member of our community recognized the gravity of the situation, and with that, the responsibility they had to adapt and grow from the experience. Our organization is stronger today than ever before. We can use that strength to further our objectives and realize new opportunities. And even if we aren't all together in the physical, our virtual community has never been more mindful of the sacrifices and losses of others, thankful for our blessings and successes, and committed to our journey as a company.
Our financial results are nearing our long-term objectives through exemplar performance.
Our returns continue to increase as we apply unilateral rigor to everything we do. With our unique business model and payments-focused strategy, we have made great progress in reaching our financial goals. We ended 2020 with a 17% ROE for the fourth quarter, which clearly puts us in the league of the best performing banks. We believe we can do even better. By leveraging investments in scalability, efficiency and productivity, our team is committed to better use of our assets and our shareholders' equity.
We are helping to create the future of banking.
In many ways, the future is here. The virtualization of our economy took a giant leap forward in 2020. Luckily for TBBK, we had been preparing for years by creating a new platform that enables change and allows for the innovation of our partners. It paid off in so many ways. We experienced significant growth across our relationships and added new exciting partners that are creating the future of banking. Our momentum across our business lines is a direct result of investing in a vision that creates positive change. We have a simple standard; we must be the essential partner in building the future.
Our success shows the vibrance, innovation and perseverance of our community.
We believe in our mission. We are part of the most exciting innovations that not only impact banking but have a great effect across our entire economy. Lower costs, easier access, greater participation and faster execution… These benefits create a more inclusive and effective financial system for everyone. We are committed to our TBBK community in the same way. We believe that diversity and inclusion is the hallmark of creating the necessary conditions for progress by unlocking the potential of everyone to contribute. We want to be defined by the vibrance and perseverance of our culture to enable innovation and success.
I would like to thank everyone for all the sacrifices they made in 2020. We met the challenge and we will always remember how much we owe each other.
Damian Kozlowski
CEO, The Bancorp
President, The Bancorp Bank
