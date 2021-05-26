Log in
    TBBK   US05969A1051

THE BANCORP, INC.

(TBBK)
Bancorp : Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

05/26/2021 | 09:24am EDT
With its new look, the website encapsulates a unified brand from The Bancorp and highlights the Company’s dedication to elevating the financial services industry

The Bancorp, Inc. (“The Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK), is pleased to announce the launch of the Company’s newly-designed corporate website. The project is the result of an initiative to further elevate The Bancorp brand, support its business partners, and inspire employees. The new website exemplifies how, for over 20 years, The Bancorp remains an essential partner to its customers by providing innovative thinking that delivers unique and valuable solutions. To view the website, please visit www.thebancorp.com.

“Our expertise, leadership, and culture have led The Bancorp to be regarded as a thought leader throughout the financial services industry,” said Maria Wainwright, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “With the launch of a new website, we are excited by the opportunity to reinforce our brand as a market leader that supports its partners in unique ways which stand apart from our competitors.”

The website gives visitors a clear visual representation of The Bancorp business lines and how each supports its partners by defining payments innovation with Fintech Solutions, providing lending and deposit solutions to financial professionals through Institutional Banking, and advocating for the unique needs of small businesses and fleet management with Commercial Lending. Executives from The Bancorp also demonstrate their expertise with thought leadership and insight into industry trends available on the Company’s Finetics blog.

The new look and user-friendly experience of the website empowers current and future employees by highlighting the Company’s dynamic culture, corporate mission and values, Diversity & Inclusion practices, career development opportunities, company announcements, and upcoming events.

“We are proud to have our new corporate website as an informative resource for The Bancorp community,” said Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer. “Our organization remains committed to elevating the banking industry and this website helps accelerate the brand which supports our forward-thinking mission and overall company vision.”

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The Company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information, please visit www.thebancorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
