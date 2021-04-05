Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Bancorp, Inc.    TBBK

THE BANCORP, INC.

(TBBK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/05 04:00:00 pm
20.82 USD   -1.47%
04:34pBANCORP  : Proxy Card
PU
04:26pBANCORP  : 2020 The Bancorp, Inc. Annual Report
PU
03/30BANCORP  : Ranked #29 on Equal Opportunity Magazine's Top 50 Employers List
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bancorp : Proxy Card

04/05/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF

THE BANCORP, INC.

May 19, 2021

PROXY VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

INTERNET- Access "www.voteproxy.com" and follow the on-screen

instructions or scan the QR code with your smartphone. Have your proxy

card available when you access the web page.

Vote online until 11:59 PM EST the day before the meeting.

MAIL- Sign, date and mail your proxy card in the envelope provided as

soon as possible.

COMPANY NUMBER

VIRTUALLY AT THE MEETING- The company will be hosting the meeting

live via the Internet this year. To attend the meeting via the Internet,

please visit https://web.lumiagm.com/239103630 (password:

ACCOUNT NUMBER

bancorp2021) and be sure to have your control number available.

GO GREEN- e-Consent makes it easy to go paperless. With e-Consent,

you can quickly access your proxy materials, statements and other eligible

documents online, while reducing costs, clutter and paper waste. Enroll

today via www.astfinancial.com to enjoy online access.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS

FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 19,2021:

The Notice of Annual Meeting, Proxy Statement, Annual Report and Proxy Card

are available at - https://investors.thebancorp.com/financial-information/proxy-materials/default.aspx

Please detach along perforated line and mail in the envelope provided IFyou are not voting via the Internet.

051921

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE "FOR" THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND "FOR" ITEMS 2 AND 3.

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE: x

1. Election of Directors

William H. Lamb

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Daniel G. Cohen

James J. McEntee lll

Damian M. Kozlowski

Daniela A. Mielke

Walter T. Beach

Stephanie B. Mudick

Michael J. Bradley

Mei-Mei H. Tuan

John C. Chrystal

2. Proposal to approve a non-binding advisory vote on the

Matthew N. Cohn

Company's compensation program for its named executive

officers.

John M. Eggemeyer

3. Proposal to approve the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as

Hersh Kozlov

independent public accountants for the Company for the fiscal

year ending December 31, 2021.

4. In their discretion, the proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business

as may properly come before the meeting and any adjournment, postponement

or continuation thereof.

This proxy is solicited on behalf of the Board of

Directors of the Company. This proxy, when properly executed, will be

voted in accordance with the instructions given above. If no instructions

are given, this proxy will be voted "FOR" election of the Directors and

"FOR" proposals 2 and 3.

To change the address on your account, please check the box at right and indicate your new address in the address space above. Please note that changes to the registered name(s) on the account may not be submitted via this method.

Signature of Stockholder

Date:

Signature of Stockholder

Date:

Note:

Please sign exactly as your name or names appear on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When

signing as executor, administrator, attorney, trustee or

guardian,

please give full

title as such. If the signer is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

Disclaimer

The Bancorp Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 20:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE BANCORP, INC.
04:34pBANCORP  : Proxy Card
PU
04:26pBANCORP  : 2020 The Bancorp, Inc. Annual Report
PU
03/30BANCORP  : Ranked #29 on Equal Opportunity Magazine's Top 50 Employers List
BU
03/15BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/22BANCORP  : Broadridge Launches Wealth Lending Network Marketplace
PR
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Bancorp Inc Insider Gets Shares Award Makes Tax Sale with Porti..
MT
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Added to with Purchase of Bancorp Inc Shares
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Bancorp Inc Insider Exercises Options in Face of 90-Day Selling..
MT
01/28THE BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28BANCORP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 213 M - -
Net income 2021 99,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 209 M 1 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart THE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 21,13 $
Spread / Highest target 8,85%
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damian M. Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Frenkiel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP-Strategy
Daniel Gideon Cohen Chairman
Matt Wallace Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregor Garry Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BANCORP, INC.54.80%1 209
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.96%469 047
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.29%340 690
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%284 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 033
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.93%195 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ