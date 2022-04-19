Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBBK   US05969A1051

THE BANCORP, INC.

(TBBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 09:30:36 am EDT
25.53 USD   +1.01%
09:24aThe Bancorp Appoints Randall Baugh as New Chief Compliance Officer
BU
04/14The Bancorp, Inc. Sets First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call
BU
04/14MARKETMIND : Central banks flying into storm clouds
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Bancorp Appoints Randall Baugh as New Chief Compliance Officer

04/19/2022 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Bancorp Bank, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), is pleased to welcome Randall Baugh as its new Managing Director, Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Baugh will be responsible for overseeing the Bank’s Compliance Management System, including the Compliance Risk Management Program within the Bank’s core consumer and commercial deposit and lending services, under the leadership of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Greg Garry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005702/en/

Randall Baugh, Managing Director, Chief Compliance Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Randall Baugh, Managing Director, Chief Compliance Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Bancorp is focused on modernizing consumer compliance programs for the rapidly evolving banking landscape where fintechs play a larger role and legacy approaches are becoming quickly outdated. With Randall’s background and expertise in this area, he will help us continue to develop the operational foundation our third-party service providers, partners and clients have come to expect,” said Garry.

Baugh brings a breadth of experience within financial services consumer protection and consumer banking to The Bancorp. Most recently, he served as the Head of E*TRADE Bank Compliance at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for leading day-to-day compliance activities in addition to Bank integration activities as a result of Morgan Stanley’s acquisition of E*TRADE in late 2020. Simultaneously, he served as the Head of Morgan Stanley US Banks Deposits, Marketing, and Advertising Compliance.

“It’s exciting to join an organization like The Bancorp that continuously challenges itself to lead by example when it comes to meeting the challenges of an ever-changing regulatory environment,” said Baugh. “In my role, I look forward to contributing to the strategic growth of the company by maintaining a compliance risk management program in line with the size and complexity of the organization.”

To find out more about The Bancorp, please visit https://www.thebancorp.com/.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE BANCORP, INC.
09:24aThe Bancorp Appoints Randall Baugh as New Chief Compliance Officer
BU
04/14The Bancorp, Inc. Sets First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Conference..
BU
04/14MARKETMIND : Central banks flying into storm clouds
RE
04/12Advantage Payment Services and the Bancorp Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Di..
CI
04/05The Bancorp Ranked #25 on Equal Opportunity Magazine's 2022 Top 50 Employers List
BU
03/31The Bancorp Named a Top 50 Community Bank in 2021 by S&P Global Market Intelligence
BU
03/29BANCORP : 2021 The Bancorp, Inc. Annual Report
PU
03/01BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/22The Bancorp Commercial Lending Announces National Loan Program for the Funeral Home Ind..
BU
02/08Global Rewards Partners with The Bancorp, Inc. and The Bancorp Bank to Advance the Offe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 237 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 444 M 1 444 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,20x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart THE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,27 $
Average target price 38,33 $
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian M. Kozlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Frenkiel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP-Strategy
James Joseph McEntee Chairman
Matt Wallace Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregor Garry Vice President-Internal Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANCORP, INC.-0.16%1 444
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.35%377 300
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.68%313 213
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%252 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%188 829
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.69%178 769