The Bancorp Named a Top 50 Community Bank in 2021 S&P Global Market Intelligence

The Bank was ranked #31 best-performing community bank between $3 and $10B in assets

The Bancorp Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), is pleased to announce it has been listed as one of the 50 best-performing community banks with assets between $3B and $10B. Based on its 2021 performance, the Bank earned the ranking of 31. The annual list, released by S&P Global Market Intelligence, ranks institutions based on returns, growth, and efficiency, but places a premium on the strength and risk profile of balance sheets.

“We are proud of The Bancorp’s performance throughout 2021 amid economic uncertainty, and now, we continue to build for the future to generate growth in our guidance for 2022,” said Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Bancorp. “Through our business lines, the Bank remains focused on driving innovation in the financial industry and providing best-in-class service to our partners. This recognition reinforces that our commitment to excellence is paying off.”

To compile this ranking, S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated scores for each company based on six metrics: pretax return on tangible common equity; efficiency ratio; operating revenue growth; net charge-offs to average loans and leases net of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans ratio; nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets, net of PPP loans; and leverage ratio.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

