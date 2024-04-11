Recognition awarded to The Bancorp for the fifth and third consecutive years respectively

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., today announced it has been named a Readers’ Choice Top Employer for two national career magazines produced by Equal Opportunity Publications: Equal Opportunity Magazine and Careers and the disABLED Magazine.

For the fifth consecutive year, The Bancorp has been recognized by Equal Opportunity Magazine, climbing to No. 12 from No. 23 in 2023. It also earned recognition as a Top Employer for Careers and the disABLED for the third consecutive year, maintaining its ranking at No. 14.

“At The Bancorp, we pride ourselves on making our workplace a model of diversity and inclusion. Together, we create a space where all employees feel valued, heard, and empowered,” said Kimberly Brewington, Chief Diversity Officer and Sr. Human Resources Business Partner. “Being recognized for our inclusivitiy efforts by the readers of Equal Opportunity Magazine and Careers & the disABLED Magazine is an honor.”

The Diversity & Inclusion program at The Bancorp is guided by its Internal Diversity & Inclusion Council, which is comprised of key leaders from across the enterprise, to foster opportunities for employees to connect and learn from diverse backgrounds and experiences. This commitment is demonstrated in several key initiatives, including support of eight Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). These ERGs provide opportunities for employees to grow professionally with colleagues who share similar interests while supporting an inclusive culture. Additionally, The Bancorp’s annual Diversity & Inclusion Week stands out as one of the numerous activities and initiatives organized for employees to learn more about inclusive behaviors and give back to their local communities.

“Being recognized as a top employer by Equal Opportunity Publications for a few years consecutively is an achievement we are extremely proud of,” said Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “We are committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive culture that extends through our employees, partners, suppliers, and communities.”

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp delivers partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp is the third-largest bank by asset in South Dakota, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the country. With a company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp is recognized as the top-ranked publicly traded bank with assets between $5B-$50B by Bank Director Magazine, a Readers’ Choice Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411981227/en/