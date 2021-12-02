Log in
THE BANCORP, INC.

The Bancorp Welcomes Cheryl Creuzot to Board of Directors

12/02/2021 | 04:18pm EST
The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) and its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, have announced that Cheryl Creuzot has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. The appointment took effect on November 1, 2021. The addition of Creuzot reflects recent changes in the composition of the Company’s board, following the retirement of Daniel G. Cohen and the appointment of James J. McEntee III as the successor Chairman of the Board.

Creuzot is President Emeritus of Wealth Development Strategies, LLC and Wealth Development Strategies Investment Advisory, Inc. where she is in the process of a successful succession. She currently serves as a Commissioner of The Port of Houston, a position she has held since 2020. Creuzot is also Vice Chair of the Finance and Capital Planning Committee for the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors and serves on the board of Frenchy’s Companies, a family-owned food manufacturing and restaurant organization.

“I am so pleased to be appointed to serve on the board of The Bancorp,” said Creuzot. “It is an innovative organization that operates in a diverse team culture and is able to drive growth in a cutting edge and compliant focused manner.”

Over the past twenty years, Creuzot has served on more than 15 private, non-profit and academic boards. Previously, she served on the board of Amegy Bank and the board of Unity National Bank, where she chaired the Compliance, Audit and Investment Committees, and is the former board member of the University of Houston Board of Visitors and of the Greater Houston Partnership. Furthermore, Creuzot is a former board member and Vice Chair of the Texas Public Finance Authority, where she was appointed by the Governor and conferred by the Texas State Senate.

In addition to her vast experience, Creuzot published, “Real Lives. Real Money.” in 2018 and has published multiple articles for media outlets such as Money Magazine, Black Enterprise, and the Houston Chronicle. She is a prolific public speaker and has been honored by numerous organizations including the Urban League and the University of Houston. Creuzot holds a Bachelor of Science, Doctorate in Jurisprudence, a Master’s of Laws Degree in Taxation, and a Master of Business Administration all from the University of Houston.

“Cheryl brings a breadth of experience and insight to our board,” said Damian Kozlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome her to The Bancorp community and look forward to the contributions she will make in the coming years as the Company continues to grow.”

For more about The Bancorp and its leadership, please visit www.thebancorp.com.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
