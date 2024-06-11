The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) and its wholly-owned subsidiary The Bancorp Bank, N.A. (collectively, the “Company”) recently announced that Mark Tryniski has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. The appointment took effect on May 29, 2024. The addition of Tryniski reflects recent changes in the composition of the Company’s board, following the departure of John Eggemeyer.

Tryniski brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in finance, accounting, risk management, banking regulations, and corporate governance. In his most recent role, Tryniski served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank System, Inc. from 2006 to 2023. From 2003 to 2006, he held the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his roles at Community Bank System, Inc., Tryniski was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he navigated a variety of industries and gained extensive experience in financial services.

“I am honored to join The Bancorp’s Board of Directors,” said Tryniski. “I have long admired the Company’s dedication to innovation and unwavering commitment to their partners. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the leadership team to help steer The Bancorp toward an exciting future.”

Over the course of his 30+ year career, Tryniski showcased a proven record of his financial expertise. He has served on the Board of Directors for several organizations including Pursuit BDC, New York Bankers Association, and CONMED Corporation where he held the Chairman of the Board of Directors role from 2014 to 2020.

“Mark brings extensive financial experience and insight to our board,” said Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer and President at The Bancorp. “We are excited to welcome him to The Bancorp community and are confident that his expertise will significantly contribute to the leadership of our Board of Directors as the Company continues to grow.”

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp delivers partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp is the third-largest bank by asset size in South Dakota, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the country. With a company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp is recognized as the top-ranked publicly traded bank with assets between $5B-$50B by Bank Director Magazine, a Readers’ Choice Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.

