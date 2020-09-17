Bank of East Asia : Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918) (Stock Code: 23)

ANNOUNCEMENT

On 17th September, 2020, the Securities and Futures Commission (the "Commission") issued a press release in connection with enforcement action taken by the Commission against The Bank of East Asia, Limited (the "Bank") in respect of certain breaches of the Securities and Futures (Client Securities) Rules and other requirements under the Code of Conduct for Persons Licensed by or Registered with the Commission (the "Press Release").

The board of directors of the Bank does not consider the aforesaid matter to have any material adverse impact on the business and/or operations of the Bank or any of its subsidiaries. As stated in the Press Release, the breaches concern the handling of securities in two external custodian accounts which ended in 2016 and which did not result in any client loss.

Shareholders and potential investors in the Bank are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Bank.

For and on behalf of

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Alson LAW Chun-tak

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17th September, 2020

