THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/16
16.68 HKD   -0.12%
05:35aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Announcement
PU
09/09BANK OF EAST ASIA : 2020 Interim Scrip Dividend Scheme - Calculation of Market Value
PU
09/03THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of East Asia : Announcement

09/17/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

東亞銀行有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability in 1918) (Stock Code: 23)

ANNOUNCEMENT

On 17th September, 2020, the Securities and Futures Commission (the "Commission") issued a press release in connection with enforcement action taken by the Commission against The Bank of East Asia, Limited (the "Bank") in respect of certain breaches of the Securities and Futures (Client Securities) Rules and other requirements under the Code of Conduct for Persons Licensed by or Registered with the Commission (the "Press Release").

The board of directors of the Bank does not consider the aforesaid matter to have any material adverse impact on the business and/or operations of the Bank or any of its subsidiaries. As stated in the Press Release, the breaches concern the handling of securities in two external custodian accounts which ended in 2016 and which did not result in any client loss.

Shareholders and potential investors in the Bank are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Bank.

For and on behalf of

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Alson LAW Chun-tak

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17th September, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Bank comprises Dr. the Hon. Sir David LI Kwok-po# (Executive Chairman), Professor Arthur LI Kwok-cheung* (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Allan WONG Chi-yun** (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Aubrey LI Kwok-sing*, Mr. Winston LO Yau-lai*, Mr. Stephen Charles LI Kwok-sze*, Mr. Adrian David LI Man-kiu# (Co-Chief Executive), Mr. Brian David LI Man-bun# (Co-Chief Executive), Dr. Daryl NG Win- kong*, Mr. Masayuki OKU*, Dr. the Hon. Rita FAN HSU Lai-tai**, Mr. Meocre LI Kwok-wing**, Dr. the Hon. Henry TANG Ying-yen**, Dr. Delman LEE** and Mr. William Junior Guilherme DOO**.

  • Executive Director
  • Non-executiveDirector
  • Independent Non-executive Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 09:34:11 UTC
