Bank of East Asia : BEA 2020 Final Results Announcement

The Bank of East Asia, Limited 2020 Final Results - Financial Highlights

(for year ended 31st December, 2020)

 Strengthening capital position and improving profitability and credit costs despite COVID-19;

 Investing in wealth management and digitalisation to drive sustainable income;

 Optimising our business model to drive growth and enhance shareholder returns.

For the year ended

Operating profit before impairment losses

- Representing a decrease of 15.4% compared with the year ended

31st December 2019 HK$8,347 million Profit attributable to owners of the parent - Representing an increase of 10.8% compared with the year ended 31st December, 2019 HK$3,614 million Return on average assets 0.3% Return on average equity 3.0% Basic earnings per share HK$0.97 Second interim dividend per share (with scrip option) HK$0.24 Dividend payout ratio 41.3% Net interest margin 1.48% Cost-to-income ratio 51.8% At year-end Total consolidated assets HK$884,420 million Total loans and advances to customers and trade bills HK$525,725 million Impaired loan ratio 1.26% Total customer deposits and certificates of deposit issued HK$650,054 million Loan to deposit ratio 79.1% Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 16.5% Tier 1 capital ratio 19.4% Total capital ratio 21.9% For the fourth quarter Average liquidity coverage ratio 183.8%

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Financial Performance

For the year 2020, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") earned a profit attributable to owners of the parent of HK$3,614 million, representing an increase of HK$354 million or 10.8%, compared with the HK$3,260 million earned in 2019. Pre-provision operating profit of the Group was down by HK$1,517 million, or 15.4%, to HK$8,347 million. The increase in attributable profit was mainly due to a significant decrease in impairment losses in Mainland China.

Basic earnings per share were HK$0.97 in 2020, compared to HK$0.89 in 2019.

Return on average assets and return on average equity stood at 0.3% and 3.0%, respectively, in 2020, compared to 0.3% and 2.7%, respectively, in 2019.

Net interest income ("NII") for the Group decreased by HK$3,016 million, or 20.7%, to HK$11,550 million. Net interest margin ("NIM") decreased from 1.86% to 1.48%, and average interest earning assets fell by 0.4%.

Net fee and commission income rose by HK$47 million, or 1.6%, to HK$2,922 million. Net commission income from lending, retail banking services, securities and brokerage and sale of investment products grew. This was partly offset by a decline in credit card and trade-related services resulting from the adverse macroeconomic conditions.

Taken together, net trading and hedging results and net results from other financial instruments rose by HK$268 million to HK$1,383 million. Net insurance profit was down by HK$55 million, which was mainly due to lower mark-to-market gain on financial instruments. Overall, non-interest income rose by 11.0% to HK$5,760 million. Total operating income decreased by 12.4% to HK$17,310 million.

Total operating expenses fell by 9.4% to HK$8,963 million, mainly attributable to declines in staff costs and internet platform charges. The cost-to-income ratio for 2020 was 51.8% versus 50.1% in 2019.

Operating profit before impairment losses stood at HK$8,347 million, a decrease of HK$1,517 million, or 15.4%, when compared with 2019.

The net charge for impairment losses on financial instruments fell sharply from HK$7,253 million in 2019 to HK$4,674 million in 2020, mainly due to a reduction in impairment losses recorded by Mainland China operations. The Group's impaired loan ratio rose from 1.22% at the end of December 2019 to 1.26% at the end of December 2020. The impaired loan ratio for Hong Kong operations rose from 0.25% to 0.75%,while that for Mainland China operations decreased from 3.80% to 3.10%. In addition, there was an impairment loss of HK$402 million on the Group's interest in an associate operating in Malaysia in 2020.

Operating profit after impairment losses amounted to HK$3,257 million, an increase of HK$646 million, or 24.7%.

Net profit on sale of subsidiaries and associates increased by HK$348 million, mainly due to a profit of HK$349 million on a partial disposal of 14.7% and reclassification of 6.3% of the Group's interest in Prasac Microfinance Institution Limited ("Prasac") in

Cambodia in 2020.

Valuation on investment properties recorded a net loss of HK$301 million.

The Group shared after-tax profits from associates and joint ventures of HK$310 million, a decrease of HK$312 million, or 50.1% compared to 2019. The decrease was partly due to the abovementioned disposal and reclassification of Prasac in 2020 and lower contribution from associates operating in US, Canada and Malaysia.

After accounting for income taxes, profit increased to HK$3,685 million, an increase of 10.5% compared to the HK$3,336 million recorded in 2019.

Financial Position

Total consolidated assets of the Group stood at HK$884,420 million at the end of December 2020, an increase of 2.2% compared to HK$865,198 million at the end of 2019.

Gross advances to customers increased by 0.9% to HK$513,929 million.

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent increased to HK$98,885 million, or 3.8%, mainly due to the net profit of HK$3,614 million earned during 2020.

Total deposits from customers increased by 2.7% to HK$589,202 million. Of the total, demand deposits and current account balances increased by HK$3,075 million, or 4.6%, and savings deposits increased by HK$48,160 million, or 34.5%. Total deposit funds, comprising deposits from customers and all certificates of deposit issued, increased to HK$650,054 million.

The loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 79.1% at the end of December 2020, compared to 78.6% at the end of 2019.

As at 31st December, 2020, the total capital ratio, tier 1 capital ratio, and common equity tier 1 capital ratio were 21.9%, 19.4%, and 16.5%, respectively. The average liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter ended 31st December, 2020 was 183.8%, well above the statutory minimum of 100%.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Incorporated in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") is a leading Hong Kong-based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with total consolidated assets of HK$884.4 billion (US$114.1 billion) as of 31st December, 2020.

BEA provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers through an extensive network of approximately 170 outlets covering Hong Kong, the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com.

