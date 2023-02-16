Bank of East Asia : BEA 2022 Final Results Announcement

Representing an increase of 25.4% compared with the year ended

Continued investment in salesforce and digital capabilities to capture opportunities as restrictions are lifted and Mainland border reopens

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Financial Performance

In 2022, BEA and its subsidiaries earned a profit attributable to owners of the parent of HK$4,359 million.

Basic earnings per share were HK$1.32 for the year. The return on average assets was 0.4%, while return on average equity was 3.7%.

Profitability declined compared to 2021 as a result of a deterioration in asset quality. Continued difficulties for the Mainland property sector resulted in downgrades being made to sizeable accounts, and the Bank made appropriate provisions to cover this exposure.

In face of external challenges, BEA's operations were resilient. Operating profit before impairment losses stood at HK$8,730 million, an increase of 25.4% compared to 2021, with core profitability showing an improvement across the Bank's Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas operations.

Net interest income increased by 20.8% to HK$13,508 million. With interest rates rising in Hong Kong and overseas, net interest margin widened by 28 basis points to 1.65%. This more than offset a drop in non-interest income to HK$4,446 million under weak market conditions.

Net fee and commission income fell by 10.3% to HK$2,753 million. Investment sentiment was impacted by the spread of Omicron and macroeconomic conditions, resulting in a decrease in net commission income from sales of investment products and securities brokerage. This was partially offset by a growing contribution from bancassurance, which has become a strong revenue stream for the Bank.

Net insurance profit was impacted by the disposal of BEA Life Limited ("BEA Life") in September 2021 and Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") in August 2022.

Taken together, net trading and hedging results and net results from other financial instruments amounted to HK$1,245 million.

Overall, total operating income rose by 10.3% to HK$17,954 million.

Total operating expenses were reduced by 1.0% to HK$9,224 million. Expenses were held flat, despite continued investment in the Bank's talent, digital and data analytics capabilities, as a result of efficiency gains. The cost-to-income ratio for 2022 improved by 5.8 percentage points to 51.4%.

Impairment losses on financial instruments rose from HK$1,679 million in 2021 to HK$5,923 million in 2022. The Group's impaired loan ratio increased from 1.09% at the end of December 2021 to 2.39% at the end of December 2022.

2