Bank of East Asia : BEA 2022 Interim Results Announcement

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Financial Performance

For the first six months of 2022, the BEA Group earned a profit attributable to owners of the parent of HK$1,499 million, representing a decrease of 43.9% compared with the HK$2,671 million earned in the same period in 2021.

The decrease in attributable profit was mainly due to a significant increase in impairment losses in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Continued difficulties for the Mainland property sector resulted in downgrades being made to certain sizeable accounts, and the Bank made appropriate provisions to cover this exposure.

Basic earnings per share were HK$0.39 in the first half of 2022, compared to HK$0.78 in the corresponding period in 2021.

The annualised return on average assets decreased to 0.2%, while the annualised return on average equity decreased to 2.2%.

Net interest income for the Group increased by HK$307 million, or 5.6%, to HK$5,830 million, with a 2.4% increase in average interest bearing assets. Net interest margin widened from 1.38% to 1.42% on the back of rising rates.

Net fee and commission income fell by 6.5% to HK$1,440 million. Investment sentiment was impacted by the spread of Omicron and the macro conditions, resulting in a decrease in net commission income from sales of investment products and securities brokerage. This was partially offset by a growing contribution from bancassurance.

Net insurance profit was lower compared to the first half of 2021, mainly due to the disposal of BEA Life in September 2021.

Taken together, net trading and hedging results and net results from other financial instruments fell by HK$265 million, or 32.8%, to HK$541 million. Non-interest income fell by 20.9% to HK$2,288 million.

Overall, total operating income decreased by 3.5% to HK$8,118 million.

Total operating expenses decreased by HK$241 million, or 5.2%, to HK$4,406 million. The cost-to-income ratio for the first half of 2022 was 54.3%, compared to 55.2% in the first half of 2021.

Impairment losses on financial instruments rose from HK$581 million in the first half of 2021 to HK$2,136 million in the first half of 2022. The Group's impaired loan ratio increased from 1.09% at the end of December 2021 to 1.58% at the end of June 2022.

