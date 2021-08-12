Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of East Asia, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of East Asia : BEA Launches UnionPay QR Code Withdrawal Service First bank to offer both UnionPay and JETCO cross-bank cardless cash withdrawal services

08/12/2021 | 05:01am EDT
For Immediate Release

BEA Launches UnionPay QR Code Withdrawal Service

First bank to offer both UnionPay and JETCO cross-bank cardless cash

withdrawal services

Hong Kong, 12th August, 2021 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or "the Bank") announces the introduction of a new UnionPay QR code cash withdrawal service ("UnionPay QRC Withdrawal").

BEA customers can now make cash withdrawals from any designated UnionPay ATM*^ in Hong Kong through the BEA App in just a few steps, without using their UnionPay card. All BEA ATMs in Hong Kong are designated to offer this service. In the future, UnionPay International plans to extend this service outside Hong Kong.

BEA has also become the first bank to provide more than one cross-bank cardless cash withdrawal option through its mobile apps and ATMs, including UnionPay QRC Withdrawal and JETCO Cardless Withdrawal services, giving customers greater convenience and flexibility. Customers can now use the BEA App to withdraw cash at any designated ATM offering the "UnionPay QRC Withdrawal" service*^ or JETCO ATM with the "JETCO Cardless Withdrawal"# sticker in Hong Kong, without using an ATM card.

Ms Elaine Wong, Head of Channel and Transaction Management Department at BEA, commented "BEA continually strives for service excellence in mobile banking and ATM services that improve customer experience. The new launch is a response to increasing demand for cardless cash withdrawal services, and caters to a wide range of customer needs by providing more cardless withdrawal options."

For more information about the new service, please visit BEA's website at www.hkbea.comor call the Bank's Cyberbanking Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1321.

  • Please visit the UnionPay International website for a list of the regions and banks where this service is provided.
    ^ Please visit the BEA HK website for full details of service charges for withdrawals at specific ATMs.
  • For details of the "JETCO Cardless Withdrawal" service, please visit the BEA HK website.

1

About The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Incorporated in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") is a leading Hong Kong- based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with total consolidated assets of HK$884.4 billion (US$114.1 billion) as of 31st December, 2020.

BEA provides a comprehensive range of corporate banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers through an extensive network of about 160 outlets covering Hong Kong, the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com.

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms Carmen Lee

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Manager of Corporate

Department

Communications Department

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel.: (852) 3608 5830

Tel.: (852) 3608 5829

Email: leecol@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

2

Appendix

How to set a UnionPay QRC Withdrawal instruction using the BEA App:

1. Log in to the BEA App.

2. Set an instruction in

3. Scan the on-screen QR

advance.

code at any designated

ATM*.

3

4. Enter your ATM card PIN to withdraw cash^

4

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 09:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
