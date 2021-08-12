Bank of East Asia : BEA Launches UnionPay QR Code Withdrawal Service First bank to offer both UnionPay and JETCO cross-bank cardless cash withdrawal services

For Immediate Release

BEA Launches UnionPay QR Code Withdrawal Service

First bank to offer both UnionPay and JETCO cross-bank cardless cash

withdrawal services

Hong Kong, 12th August, 2021 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or "the Bank") announces the introduction of a new UnionPay QR code cash withdrawal service ("UnionPay QRC Withdrawal").

BEA customers can now make cash withdrawals from any designated UnionPay ATM*^ in Hong Kong through the BEA App in just a few steps, without using their UnionPay card. All BEA ATMs in Hong Kong are designated to offer this service. In the future, UnionPay International plans to extend this service outside Hong Kong.

BEA has also become the first bank to provide more than one cross-bank cardless cash withdrawal option through its mobile apps and ATMs, including UnionPay QRC Withdrawal and JETCO Cardless Withdrawal services, giving customers greater convenience and flexibility. Customers can now use the BEA App to withdraw cash at any designated ATM offering the "UnionPay QRC Withdrawal" service*^ or JETCO ATM with the "JETCO Cardless Withdrawal"# sticker in Hong Kong, without using an ATM card.

Ms Elaine Wong, Head of Channel and Transaction Management Department at BEA, commented "BEA continually strives for service excellence in mobile banking and ATM services that improve customer experience. The new launch is a response to increasing demand for cardless cash withdrawal services, and caters to a wide range of customer needs by providing more cardless withdrawal options."

For more information about the new service, please visit BEA's website at www.hkbea.comor call the Bank's Cyberbanking Service Hotline on (852) 2211 1321.

Please visit the UnionPay International website for a list of the regions and banks where this service is provided.

^ Please visit the BEA HK website for full details of service charges for withdrawals at specific ATMs.

For details of the "JETCO Cardless Withdrawal" service, please visit the BEA HK website.

