Bank of East Asia : BEA and AIA Hong Kong Jointly Launch the BEA AIA Credit Card
11/09/2022 | 04:41am EST
For Immediate Release
BEA and AIA Hong Kong Jointly Launch the BEA AIA Credit Card
Encouraging customers to embrace a healthier lifestyle
Up to an 86-dayinterest-free repayment period on insurance premiums
Unlimited 3X Bonus Points reward on Wellness spending
Hong Kong, 9thNovember, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") and AIA Hong Kong today announce the launch of the BEA AIA Credit Card, which comes as an expansion of the two companies' exclusive bancassurance partnership that commenced in July 2021.
Promoting healthy living has long been of prime importance for both BEA and AIA Hong Kong. The launch of the BEA AIA Credit Card is their latest collaboration on that front, designed to offer convenient and flexible premium payment options for both BEA and AIA's customers, and incentivise cardholders to adopt a healthier lifestyle through various Wellness spending rewards.
The BEA AIA Credit Card turns your daily eligible spending into a range of privileges and offers, including:
Insurance premium spending offer:
Apart from enjoying Bonus Points reward for the eligible local and overseas transactions, cardholders who settle the premiums of AIA Hong Kong insurance policies with the BEA AIA Credit Card can enjoy an unlimited Bonus Points reward (HK$1 = 1 Bonus Point) and up to an 86-day interest- free repayment period.
For hassle and worry-free insurance payments, customers have the choice to apply for a flexible premium instalment plan easily with no approval required, at a monthly flat rate of 0.165% (3.78% APR).
Wellness spending rewards:
Customers will be entitled to earn an unlimited 3X Bonus Points to reward them for making healthy lifestyle choices when spending at designated merchants, which span a wide range of medical service providers, as well as Live Well, and green and healthy merchants.
Commenting on the launch, Ms Shirley Wong, General Manager and Head of Personal Banking Division of BEA, said, "Our partnership with AIA Hong Kong has commenced over a year ago and we have since seen promising results, recently expanding the distribution of AIA's products from life to general insurance. Today, we further strengthen this partnership by launching a co-branded credit card that delivers great value and incentives for both BEA and AIA's customers to adopt a healthy lifestyle."
Mr Roy Suen, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "People are increasingly more conscious of pursuing a healthy and green lifestyle. AIA Hong Kong's collaboration with BEA on this new co-branded credit card further integrates consumption with healthy lifestyle. From the card's spending rewards to exclusive privilege offerings, they all aim to motivate customers to easily maintain a healthy lifestyle while caring for the environment through daily spending, thus helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."
Ms Helena Chen, Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard has always emphasized the importance of well-being, which is the focus of the partnership expansion between BEA and AIA to provide customers with a new payment option. By enabling consumers to enjoy rewards and offers for wellness spending facilitated by seamless, flexible and secure digital payments, Mastercard strives to inspire consumers to live a healthier lifestyle."
Customers who successfully apply for the BEA AIA Credit Card during the promotional period can choose to receive a complimentary selected medical check-up plan (worth up to HK$700) or a HK$300 cash rebate. Additionally, cardholders will automatically be entered into a lucky draw with guaranteed prizes, and be in for a chance to win the Grand Prize of 1,000,000 Asia Miles (converted from 8,000,000 Bonus Points based on 8 Bonus Points = 1 Asia Mile, which can redeem 5 round-trip First class tickets to London) when they spend with the card. With no limit on the number of entries, the more customers spend, the higher their chances of winning.
To apply for the BEA AIA Credit Card, customers may visit BEA's website, any BEA branch, or reach out to any AIA Financial Planners. For offer details, please refer to the appendix below. For more information about the BEA AIA Credit Card, please visit www.hkbea.com/aiacardor call the BEA Credit Card Customer Service Hotline on (852) 3608 6618.
"AIA Hong Kong & Macau" and "AIA Hong Kong" herein refers to the Hong Kong Branch and/or Macau Branch of AIA International Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability).
"Hong Kong" herein refer to "Hong Kong Special Administrative Region".
About The Bank of East Asia, Limited
Incorporated in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") is a leading Hong Kong- based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with total consolidated assets of HK$908.2 billion (US$115.8 billion) as of 30th June, 2022.
BEA provides a comprehensive range of wholesale banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers through an extensive network of about 150 outlets covering Hong Kong, the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com.
About AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau
AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 17,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.4 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high net worth customers.
as at 30 June 2022
Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2022)
Media enquiries:
Ms Judy Kwan
Mr Mill Seen
Head of Corporate Communications
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
Tel.: (852) 3608 5830
Tel.: (852) 3608 5829
Email:kwanjtm@hkbea.com
Email:seenmsl@hkbea.com
Ms Deronie Tan
Mr Ian Li
AIA Hong Kong
Bentley Communications Limited
Tel.: (852) 2881 4413
Tel.: (852) 3960 1905
Email:deronie-ky.tan@aia.com
Email: ianli@bentleyhk.com
BEA and AIA Hong Kong proudly announce the launch of the BEA AIA Credit Card. From left: Mr Roy Suen, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, Ms Shirley Wong, General Manager and Head of Personal Banking Division of BEA, and Ms Helena Chen, Managing Director of Mastercard, Hong Kong and Macau.
