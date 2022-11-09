Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. The Bank of East Asia, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    23   HK0023000190

THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED

(23)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-09 am EST
8.240 HKD   +0.37%
04:41aBank Of East Asia : BEA and AIA Hong Kong Jointly Launch the BEA AIA Credit Card
PU
10/03The Bank of East Asia, Limited (SEHK:23) commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 268,854,003 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on May 6, 2022.
CI
09/30THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of East Asia : BEA and AIA Hong Kong Jointly Launch the BEA AIA Credit Card

11/09/2022 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

BEA and AIA Hong Kong Jointly Launch the BEA AIA Credit Card

    • Encouraging customers to embrace a healthier lifestyle
  • Up to an 86-dayinterest-free repayment period on insurance premiums
    • Unlimited 3X Bonus Points reward on Wellness spending

Hong Kong, 9th November, 2022 - The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA" or the "Bank") and AIA Hong Kong today announce the launch of the BEA AIA Credit Card, which comes as an expansion of the two companies' exclusive bancassurance partnership that commenced in July 2021.

Promoting healthy living has long been of prime importance for both BEA and AIA Hong Kong. The launch of the BEA AIA Credit Card is their latest collaboration on that front, designed to offer convenient and flexible premium payment options for both BEA and AIA's customers, and incentivise cardholders to adopt a healthier lifestyle through various Wellness spending rewards.

The BEA AIA Credit Card turns your daily eligible spending into a range of privileges and offers, including:

  • Insurance premium spending offer:
  1. Apart from enjoying Bonus Points reward for the eligible local and overseas transactions, cardholders who settle the premiums of AIA Hong Kong insurance policies with the BEA AIA Credit Card can enjoy an unlimited Bonus Points reward (HK$1 = 1 Bonus Point) and up to an 86-day interest- free repayment period.
    1. For hassle and worry-free insurance payments, customers have the choice to apply for a flexible premium instalment plan easily with no approval required, at a monthly flat rate of 0.165% (3.78% APR).
  • Wellness spending rewards:
    1. Customers will be entitled to earn an unlimited 3X Bonus Points to reward them for making healthy lifestyle choices when spending at designated merchants, which span a wide range of medical service providers, as well as Live Well, and green and healthy merchants.

Commenting on the launch, Ms Shirley Wong, General Manager and Head of Personal Banking Division of BEA, said, "Our partnership with AIA Hong Kong has commenced over a year ago and we have since seen promising results, recently expanding the distribution of AIA's products from life to general insurance. Today, we further strengthen this partnership by launching a co-branded credit card that delivers great value and incentives for both BEA and AIA's customers to adopt a healthy lifestyle."

1

Mr Roy Suen, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "People are increasingly more conscious of pursuing a healthy and green lifestyle. AIA Hong Kong's collaboration with BEA on this new co-branded credit card further integrates consumption with healthy lifestyle. From the card's spending rewards to exclusive privilege offerings, they all aim to motivate customers to easily maintain a healthy lifestyle while caring for the environment through daily spending, thus helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

Ms Helena Chen, Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard has always emphasized the importance of well-being, which is the focus of the partnership expansion between BEA and AIA to provide customers with a new payment option. By enabling consumers to enjoy rewards and offers for wellness spending facilitated by seamless, flexible and secure digital payments, Mastercard strives to inspire consumers to live a healthier lifestyle."

Customers who successfully apply for the BEA AIA Credit Card during the promotional period can choose to receive a complimentary selected medical check-up plan (worth up to HK$700) or a HK$300 cash rebate. Additionally, cardholders will automatically be entered into a lucky draw with guaranteed prizes, and be in for a chance to win the Grand Prize of 1,000,000 Asia Miles (converted from 8,000,000 Bonus Points based on 8 Bonus Points = 1 Asia Mile, which can redeem 5 round-trip First class tickets to London) when they spend with the card. With no limit on the number of entries, the more customers spend, the higher their chances of winning.

To apply for the BEA AIA Credit Card, customers may visit BEA's website, any BEA branch, or reach out to any AIA Financial Planners. For offer details, please refer to the appendix below. For more information about the BEA AIA Credit Card, please visit www.hkbea.com/aiacardor call the BEA Credit Card Customer Service Hotline on (852) 3608 6618.

Offers are subject to terms and conditions.

To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!

"AIA Hong Kong & Macau" and "AIA Hong Kong" herein refers to the Hong Kong Branch and/or Macau Branch of AIA International Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability).

"Hong Kong" herein refer to "Hong Kong Special Administrative Region".

2

About The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Incorporated in 1918, The Bank of East Asia, Limited ("BEA") is a leading Hong Kong- based financial services group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with total consolidated assets of HK$908.2 billion (US$115.8 billion) as of 30th June, 2022.

BEA provides a comprehensive range of wholesale banking, personal banking, wealth management, and investment services to customers through an extensive network of about 150 outlets covering Hong Kong, the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.hkbea.com.

About AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 17,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.4 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high net worth customers.

  1. as at 30 June 2022
  2. Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2022)

- End -

Media enquiries:

Ms Judy Kwan

Mr Mill Seen

Head of Corporate Communications

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

The Bank of East Asia, Limited

Tel.: (852) 3608 5830

Tel.: (852) 3608 5829

Email: kwanjtm@hkbea.com

Email: seenmsl@hkbea.com

Ms Deronie Tan

Mr Ian Li

AIA Hong Kong

Bentley Communications Limited

Tel.: (852) 2881 4413

Tel.: (852) 3960 1905

Email: deronie-ky.tan@aia.com

Email: ianli@bentleyhk.com

"AIA Hong Kong & Macau" and "AIA Hong Kong" herein refers to the Hong Kong Branch and/or Macau Branch of AIA International Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability).

"Hong Kong" herein refer to "Hong Kong Special Administrative Region".

3

BEA and AIA Hong Kong proudly announce the launch of the BEA AIA Credit Card. From left: Mr Roy Suen, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, Ms Shirley Wong, General Manager and Head of Personal Banking Division of BEA, and Ms Helena Chen, Managing Director of Mastercard, Hong Kong and Macau.

"AIA Hong Kong & Macau" and "AIA Hong Kong" herein refers to the Hong Kong Branch and/or Macau Branch of AIA International Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability).

"Hong Kong" herein refer to "Hong Kong Special Administrative Region".

4

Appendix: BEA AIA Credit Card Exclusive Privileges

Sage

Graphite

(For SupremeGold Private and

SupremeGold customers)

Insurance

• Up to an 86-day interest free repayment period when settling the premiums

premium

of any AIA Hong Kong insurance policy

spending

• Flexible Premium Instalment Choice - Pay for insurance premiums in 12

offers

instalments at a monthly flat rate of 0.165% (3.78% APR)

Eligible spending includes unlimited Bonus Points reward for every HK$1

paid in AIA Hong Kong insurance premiums

Unlimited 3X Bonus Points reward*+ for spending at designated medical

service providers and Live Well merchants:

Hospitals, nursing homes

Outpatient clinics (general practitioners & specialists)

Unlimited

Medical laboratories

Dentists & dental check-ups

rewards

Ophthalmologists and check-ups, eyeglasses

Orthopaedic surgeons, Chiropractors

Podiatrists

Physiotherapy

Traditional Chinese medicine, bonesetters

PURE Fitness

Escapade Sports

"AIA Hong Kong & Macau" and "AIA Hong Kong" herein refers to the Hong Kong Branch and/or Macau Branch of AIA International Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability).

"Hong Kong" herein refer to "Hong Kong Special Administrative Region".

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BEA - The Bank of East Asia Limited published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 09:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
04:41aBank Of East Asia : BEA and AIA Hong Kong Jointly Launch the BEA AIA Credit Card
PU
10/03The Bank of East Asia, Limited (SEHK:23) commences ..
CI
09/30THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extr..
FA
09/13Bank Of East Asia : Half Year Report
PU
09/07The Bank of East Asia, Limited Announces Special Dividend, Payable on 13 October 2022
CI
09/02THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for opti..
FA
08/26AIA Group Limited completed the acquisition of Blue..
CI
08/18Bank of East Asia's H1 Profit Down; Shares Fall 4%
MT
08/18Bank Of East Asia : BEA 2022 Interim Results Announcement
PU
08/18Bank Of East Asia : Announcement of 2022 Interim Results (18th August, 2022)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 932 M 2 157 M 2 157 M
Net income 2022 3 496 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,74x
Yield 2022 7,88%
Capitalization 22 066 M 2 811 M 2 811 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 8 636
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Bank of East Asia, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,21 HKD
Average target price 11,02 HKD
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Man Kiu Li Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Man Bun Li General Manager & Head-Wealth Management
Dawn Tao Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Po Li Executive Chairman
Hon-Shing Tong Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BANK OF EAST ASIA, LIMITED-26.70%2 811
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.04%385 570
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.81%297 712
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%191 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.90%179 779
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 399