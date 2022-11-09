Bank of East Asia : BEA and AIA Hong Kong Jointly Launch the BEA AIA Credit Card

Mr Roy Suen, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, "People are increasingly more conscious of pursuing a healthy and green lifestyle. AIA Hong Kong's collaboration with BEA on this new co-branded credit card further integrates consumption with healthy lifestyle. From the card's spending rewards to exclusive privilege offerings, they all aim to motivate customers to easily maintain a healthy lifestyle while caring for the environment through daily spending, thus helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

Ms Helena Chen, Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard has always emphasized the importance of well-being, which is the focus of the partnership expansion between BEA and AIA to provide customers with a new payment option. By enabling consumers to enjoy rewards and offers for wellness spending facilitated by seamless, flexible and secure digital payments, Mastercard strives to inspire consumers to live a healthier lifestyle."

Customers who successfully apply for the BEA AIA Credit Card during the promotional period can choose to receive a complimentary selected medical check-up plan (worth up to HK$700) or a HK$300 cash rebate. Additionally, cardholders will automatically be entered into a lucky draw with guaranteed prizes, and be in for a chance to win the Grand Prize of 1,000,000 Asia Miles (converted from 8,000,000 Bonus Points based on 8 Bonus Points = 1 Asia Mile, which can redeem 5 round-trip First class tickets to London) when they spend with the card. With no limit on the number of entries, the more customers spend, the higher their chances of winning.

To apply for the BEA AIA Credit Card, customers may visit BEA's website, any BEA branch, or reach out to any AIA Financial Planners. For offer details, please refer to the appendix below. For more information about the BEA AIA Credit Card, please visit www.hkbea.com/aiacardor call the BEA Credit Card Customer Service Hotline on (852) 3608 6618.

